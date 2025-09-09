With the results of the latest Spotlight Series arriving on the heels of several high-profile Standard events, the conversation around the cards Vivi Ornitier and Agatha's Soul Cauldron , and speculations on "emergency" bans in Standard, we thought now would be a good time to check in.

First, we do think we got our banned and restricted announcement timing windows wrong during this part of the year. This is the first year we've tied these announcements to play seasons, and we don't think we gave ourselves quite the right windows. That has put additional strain on a few formats, including Standard, and we know that can pull some of the fun out of playing competitively.

To that end, we're going to be more aggressive next year with the number of banned and restricted announcement windows and the timing, adding more. We're still fiddling with that cadence, but our aim is to have one for each major set release (or close to that amount) to maintain a sense of predictability and avoid disruptions during play seasons. It's not always possible to have that particular cake and eat it too, but we hear loud and clear that we don't have enough windows of opportunity.

We're also going to slightly move up our previously announced banned and restricted announcement date from November 24 to November 10. This keeps the basic premise of not interfering with players who had planned their decks and travel for the Standard RCQ season while still moving up the announcement and giving players more time to prepare for the World Championships should something change.

What we're not going to do is create a previously unannounced emergency banning window in the middle of the RCQ season, though it's worth noting that we have seen the calls for it and discussed it. Ultimately, we opted to stick (more or less) to what we had said we'd do for a few reasons.

One: The aforementioned RCQ players who have taken the time, effort, and money to plan travel, assemble decks, and schedule time for tournaments. A surprise change to the format hurts them the most, and it undermines one of our clearly stated goals for these announcements: to provide players with the stability and knowledge to make deck choices for events.

Just a few years ago, we tried to give ourselves the flexibility to ban cards whenever we wanted by removing predetermined ban dates, sometimes giving notice, sometimes not. It was chaos and, in retrospect, the wrong move. Every weekend was filled with banning speculation, calls for bans happened weekly (even as formats shifted), and we very rarely got the timing right. We're not doing that again. We want players and tournament organizers to be able to make plans around our announcement timings.

Two: We believe that we will likely take action in November. Vivi Ornitier is warping the Standard format and likely needs to go. We're unsure about Agatha's Soul Cauldron . But we also don't think the format has reached its final form, which would give us the clearest direction to set Standard up for long-term success.

What do I mean by that?

Here's what we see right now. Vivi Cauldron decks have taken the spotlight with disproportionate metagame shares and top finishes. But recently, players have found a version of Mono-Red that is rebalancing the scales. Not only is it more played on the MTG Arena ladder, but it has a better win percentage against the field and is knocking off Vivi Cauldron decks at a clip above 60%. We're also seeing new decks (like the 2nd-place Mono-Green Stompy deck from this Magic Online Challenge) that have promising win percentages but lower play rates. Despite the top finishes of the Vivi Cauldron deck, it's entirely possible Mono-Red is the best deck in the format and that there's further evolution coming.

Vivi Ornitier is a clear outlier, but the format hasn't reached an equilibrium point yet.

Three: We believe Standard play may be hurt in the short term by one or two dominant decks. Long term, it is certainly hurt by banning decks out from under players in a surprise move. We want players to have as much confidence as possible in their ability to put a deck together and play it for as long as possible. That's why we moved to three-year Standard and why we try to minimize bans where possible.

This is a good place to add that our philosophy on Standard bans hasn't changed. Our intention is to make changes to the format once a year around rotation, unless we have what constitutes an emergency (we call it a " Felidar " situation internally). We do think we are likely at that point, but it's good to keep in mind that we consider an emergency situation to be an instance where we ban a card during a window other than the yearly rotation window, not one where we would go off schedule.

Fourth and finally: While we acknowledge that high-level competitive Standard is lopsided, the majority of Standard play is not. The MTG Arena ladder isn't nearly this distorted, and in-store play isn't nearly this distorted. Most players who play Standard outside the competitive sphere have a different experience. Now, that said, there's a balance to be struck between "things are fine with most play" and "things are unstable with high-level competitive play" that we haven't currently hit. But when we make ban decisions, we make them for the entire ecosystem. High-level play gets the headlines and clicks, but the everyday experience is also important.

This means that the flip side of the current story could also be true—high-level play can appear balanced, but we may take action if everyday play isn't fun or engaging. That's not the current situation, but it's something to keep in mind for larger conversations around a format.

Before we go, I will note that we've focused mostly on Standard here, but November 10's announcement will encapsulate all the usual formats we talk about in our updates.

So, our next banned and restricted announcement will be on November 10. We'll be watching closely to see how Standard develops, but we're prepared to take action given the current state of the format. Until then, we hope everyone battling in Standard RCQs, at local events, and on digital platforms enjoys their time gaming.