Statement on German-Language Seven-Tail Mentor Cards
It has come to our attention that the German-language printed and digital versions of the Seven-Tail Mentor cards from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty are missing the dies trigger rules text. Players on Magic: The Gathering Arena using the German-language version of the card will still get the dies trigger even though the card doesn't mention it.
The missing rules text will be visible on Magic: The Gathering Arena in the coming weeks.