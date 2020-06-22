Magic has a long-standing reputation in the fantasy art community for working with amazing independent artists who bring the Magic universe to life for players and our community. Wizards is committed to nurturing a safe and fun environment for all in its community and does not tolerate abusive behavior or harassment.

Unfortunately, an artist that we work with, Noah Bradley, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with members of the Magic and artist community. His actions do not reflect the values of Wizards nor the Magic community and, accordingly, today we are cutting ties with Noah—we will no longer commission artwork from him, and we will remove reprints of his work from our products.

That being said, the long timeframe between commissioning art, the manufacturing of printed products, and that product being available for purchase means that some of his artwork will appear in products still scheduled to be released.