News / Announcements
Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack
Streets of New Capenna is here—available now on MTG Arena, Magic Online, and Amazon, plus at other major retailers and your local game store. We're excited to share incredible music celebrating Magic's latest worldwide release.
Hook up your amp and plug in your studio headset. This is the Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack!
Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack
Listen to the complete album with your favorite music service.
Track List
- "Family Means Business" – Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu), Insaneintherainmusic
- "Train Back Home" – Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu), Jonathan Young
- "Halo Rich" – Cristina Vee, Jonathan Young
- "Old Money" – Jonathan Young, Caleb Hyles
- "Fortune Teller" – Annapantsu, Jonathan Young
- "Nails & Kneecaps" – Annapantsu, Jonathan Young
- "Deal You Can't Refuse" – Cristina Vee, (Prod. Jonathan & Em Young)
- "Join Us" – Caleb Hyles, Annapantsu, (Prod. Alex Moukala & Jonathan Young)
- "Angel Inside" – Michelle Heafy, Jonathan Young
- "Fallen Praetor" – Matthew K. Heafy, Jonathan Young
- "Until This City's Burning" – Matthew K. Heafy, Jonathan Young
- "Midnight at Xander's" – Amie Waters
- "Cat Demon Waltz" – Amie Waters
- "Speakeasy"
- "Temptations"
- "Family Means Business" (Instrumental)
- "Train Back Home" (Instrumental)
- "Halo Rich" (Instrumental)
- "Old Money" (Instrumental)
- "Fortune Teller" (Instrumental)
- "Nails & Kneecaps" (Instrumental)
- "Deal You Can't Refuse" (Instrumental)
- "Join Us" (Instrumental)
- "Angel Inside" (Instrumental)
- "Fallen Praetor" (Instrumental)
- "Until This City's Burning" (Instrumental)
Credits
The Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack wouldn't have been possible without the incredible work of these artists.
- Songwriting & Production Director (All songs)
- Performer (Tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15)
- YouTube
- Vocalist (Tracks 1 and 2)
- YouTube
- Vocalist (Tracks 5, 6, and 8)
- YouTube
- Vocalist (Tracks 3 and 7)
- YouTube
- Producer, Composer (Track 8)
- YouTube
- Vocalist (Track 4 and 8)
- YouTube
- Vocalist (Track 9)
- YouTube
- Songwriter & Performer (Tracks 10)
- Guest Guitar & Vocals (Track 11)
- YouTube
- Arranger, Co-Producer and performer (Track 1)
- YouTube
- Producer and composer (Track 12 and 13)
- YouTube
- Orchestration consultant
- Producer and Arranger (Track 7)
- Guitar soloist (Track 2, 9, and 15)
- Additional guitar leads on instrumentals
Whether you're playing online or opening packs at your local game store, you can crank the volume and light it up with the Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack using your favorite music service.