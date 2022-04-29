Streets of New Capenna is here—available now on MTG Arena, Magic Online, and Amazon, plus at other major retailers and your local game store. We're excited to share incredible music celebrating Magic's latest worldwide release.

Hook up your amp and plug in your studio headset. This is the Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack!

Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack

Listen to the complete album with your favorite music service.

Track List

"Family Means Business" – Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu), Insaneintherainmusic "Train Back Home" – Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu), Jonathan Young "Halo Rich" – Cristina Vee, Jonathan Young "Old Money" – Jonathan Young, Caleb Hyles "Fortune Teller" – Annapantsu, Jonathan Young "Nails & Kneecaps" – Annapantsu, Jonathan Young "Deal You Can't Refuse" – Cristina Vee, (Prod. Jonathan & Em Young) "Join Us" – Caleb Hyles, Annapantsu, (Prod. Alex Moukala & Jonathan Young) "Angel Inside" – Michelle Heafy, Jonathan Young "Fallen Praetor" – Matthew K. Heafy, Jonathan Young "Until This City's Burning" – Matthew K. Heafy, Jonathan Young "Midnight at Xander's" – Amie Waters "Cat Demon Waltz" – Amie Waters "Speakeasy" "Temptations" "Family Means Business" (Instrumental) "Train Back Home" (Instrumental) "Halo Rich" (Instrumental) "Old Money" (Instrumental) "Fortune Teller" (Instrumental) "Nails & Kneecaps" (Instrumental) "Deal You Can't Refuse" (Instrumental) "Join Us" (Instrumental) "Angel Inside" (Instrumental) "Fallen Praetor" (Instrumental) "Until This City's Burning" (Instrumental)

Credits

The Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack wouldn't have been possible without the incredible work of these artists.

Jonathan Young

Songwriting & Production Director (All songs)

Performer (Tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15)

YouTube

Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu)

Vocalist (Tracks 1 and 2)

YouTube

Annapantsu

Vocalist (Tracks 5, 6, and 8)

YouTube

Cristina Vee

Vocalist (Tracks 3 and 7)

YouTube

Alex Moukala

Producer, Composer (Track 8)

YouTube

Caleb Hyles

Vocalist (Track 4 and 8)

YouTube

Michelle Heafy

Vocalist (Track 9)

YouTube

Matthew Heafy

Songwriter & Performer (Tracks 10)

Guest Guitar & Vocals (Track 11)

YouTube

insaneintherainmusic

Arranger, Co-Producer and performer (Track 1)

YouTube

Amie Waters

Producer and composer (Track 12 and 13)

YouTube

Em Young

Orchestration consultant

Producer and Arranger (Track 7)

Liam McLaughlin

Guitar soloist (Track 2, 9, and 15)

Additional guitar leads on instrumentals

Whether you're playing online or opening packs at your local game store, you can crank the volume and light it up with the Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack using your favorite music service.