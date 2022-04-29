Streets of New Capenna is here—available now on MTG Arena, Magic Online, and Amazon, plus at other major retailers and your local game store. We're excited to share incredible music celebrating Magic's latest worldwide release.

Hook up your amp and plug in your studio headset. This is the Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack!

Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack

SNC Soundtrack Cover art

Listen to the complete album with your favorite music service.

Track List

  1. "Family Means Business" – Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu), Insaneintherainmusic
  2. "Train Back Home" – Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu), Jonathan Young
  3. "Halo Rich" – Cristina Vee, Jonathan Young
  4. "Old Money" – Jonathan Young, Caleb Hyles
  5. "Fortune Teller" – Annapantsu, Jonathan Young
  6. "Nails & Kneecaps" – Annapantsu, Jonathan Young
  7. "Deal You Can't Refuse" – Cristina Vee, (Prod. Jonathan & Em Young)
  8. "Join Us" – Caleb Hyles, Annapantsu, (Prod. Alex Moukala & Jonathan Young)
  9. "Angel Inside" – Michelle Heafy, Jonathan Young
  10. "Fallen Praetor" – Matthew K. Heafy, Jonathan Young
  11. "Until This City's Burning" – Matthew K. Heafy, Jonathan Young
  12. "Midnight at Xander's" – Amie Waters
  13. "Cat Demon Waltz" – Amie Waters
  14. "Speakeasy"
  15. "Temptations"
  16. "Family Means Business" (Instrumental)
  17. "Train Back Home" (Instrumental)
  18. "Halo Rich" (Instrumental)
  19. "Old Money" (Instrumental)
  20. "Fortune Teller" (Instrumental)
  21. "Nails & Kneecaps" (Instrumental)
  22. "Deal You Can't Refuse" (Instrumental)
  23. "Join Us" (Instrumental)
  24. "Angel Inside" (Instrumental)
  25. "Fallen Praetor" (Instrumental)
  26. "Until This City's Burning" (Instrumental)

Credits

The Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack wouldn't have been possible without the incredible work of these artists.

Jonathan Young

  • Songwriting & Production Director (All songs)
  • Performer (Tracks 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15)
  • YouTube

Sapphire (Cassie Ewulu)

Annapantsu

  • Vocalist (Tracks 5, 6, and 8)
  • YouTube

Cristina Vee

Alex Moukala

  • Producer, Composer (Track 8)
  • YouTube

Caleb Hyles

Michelle Heafy

Matthew Heafy

  • Songwriter & Performer (Tracks 10)
  • Guest Guitar & Vocals (Track 11)
  • YouTube

insaneintherainmusic

  • Arranger, Co-Producer and performer (Track 1)
  • YouTube

Amie Waters

  • Producer and composer (Track 12 and 13)
  • YouTube

Em Young

  • Orchestration consultant
  • Producer and Arranger (Track 7)

Liam McLaughlin

  • Guitar soloist (Track 2, 9, and 15)
  • Additional guitar leads on instrumentals

Whether you're playing online or opening packs at your local game store, you can crank the volume and light it up with the Streets of New Capenna Official Soundtrack using your favorite music service.