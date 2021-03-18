Get your book covers and spell satchels ready: our full reveal and deep dive into Strixhaven: School of Mages kicks off next week, beginning March 25 at 9 a.m. PT. You can catch all the action streaming live at twitch.tv/magic and at the official Magic YouTube Channel!

Learn more about the plane of Arcavios, discover even more wonders of the Mystical Archive inside the Biblioplex, and choose your courses of study as all five colleges recruit the next class of talented mages to explore everything there is to know about Magic.

Here's the class schedule so you don't miss any of the coursework Strixhaven has on the way:

March 25: Preview Kickoff

April 15: Strixhaven: School of Mages Release on MTG Arena and Magic Online

April 16–22: Prerelease Week

April 23: Strixhaven: School of Mages and Commander (2021 Edition) Tabletop Release

Magic Releases for the Rest of 2021

Strixhaven: School of Mages isn't only what's next—we're just getting started with so much more Magic to come. It's been some time since our reveal of Zendikar Rising alongside our 2021 release announcements, and now we have more to share as we continue into—and beyond—a summer filled with adventure.

Here's a rundown of what to expect for the rest of 2021.

Releasing June 11, Modern Horizons 2 is our follow-up to 2019's Modern Horizons and second straight-to-Modern set. It brings a host of powerful new toolbox cards, strong themes to try out, and delightful throwbacks directly to Modern—and all your favorite Eternal formats!

This time around, we wanted to delight players excited by higher power level and greater complexity with even more of what they loved in Modern Horizons. Modern Horizons 2 includes awesome frame treatments (that we're not ready to talk about just yet) and a full range of products for all players to enjoy, including Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, Collector Boosters, and Prerelease Kits.

Did we mention there's going to be a Prerelease this time, too? There are new cards, amazing artwork, special frame treatments, and more ways to collect what you enjoy than before—no matter what you like to play, there's an awesome card for your favorite deck in this set!

Releasing on July 16, we begin our journey in Faerûn with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms—the first time we're bringing the world of Dungeons & Dragons to a Magic: The Gathering release. Unlike our usual mid-year Core Set release, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms has everything you love about Magic—mixed with the tropes and tools of Dungeons & Dragons for a flavorful and mechanically unique experience for players.

It's an adventure unlike any you've seen in Magic yet!

Finally, as we close out 2021, we're headed back to the fan-favorite plane of Innistrad. Our last visit was full of mystery with a twist on cosmic horror, but this time, it's a return to the roots of what made Innistrad an enduring fan favorite for years.

Packed with even more horror tropes and terrifying monsters, there's so much to share that it's not just one but two thematic sets to enjoy. When we revealed "Innistrad Werewolves" and "Innistrad Vampires," we weren't quite ready to show off their names.

Now your wait is over.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt releases September 24 and promises to be a howling good time. By the silvery shine of moonlight, you'll find plenty of packs to hunt for. What you'll do if you find a pack of Werewolf creatures—or, more likely, they find you—is entirely another matter. (Good luck!) (Note: The release date has been updated from when this article was first published.)

Innistrad: Crimson Vow releases November 19 and is a party unlike any you've seen before. This description is only a small bite—just a drop, really—of what to expect: the biggest Vampire wedding in Innistrad history.

There's a lot of amazing Magic coming this year, and we're looking forward to sharing details closer to each set's release.

Your Invitation to Strixhaven: School of Mages

Becoming a more powerful mage begins with practicing the fundamentals, and next week's kickoff for Strixhaven: School of Mages is where your studies start. Don't miss a moment of the reveals on March 25, beginning at 9 a.m. PT on twitch.tv/magic at the official Magic YouTube Channel.

We'll see you for the first full day of classes on March 25!