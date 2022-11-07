The Brothers' War Product and Event Delays
Due to logistical issues, some products for The Brothers' War will be delayed in several Asia-Pacific locations. These delays may also impact Prerelease events for stores in those countries. Please read the full details below for more information on how your region is affected.
Product Delays
Prerelease Packs will be delayed in shipping to stores in the following locations:
- New Zealand
- The Philippines
- Thailand
Draft Boosters and Set Boosters will be delayed in shipping to stores in Thailand.
Collector Boosters will be delayed in the following locations:
- Hong Kong
- Malaysia
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
Commander decks will be delayed in the following locations:
- China
- Hong Kong
- The Philippines
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
The Brothers' War Jumpstart Boosters will be delayed in the following locations:
- Australia
- China
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
The Brothers' War Bundle will be delayed across all Asia-Pacific locations.
As always, please check with your local game store for the latest information when The Brothers' War and other products will be available for purchase.
Prerelease Event Changes
As a result of these product delays, Prerelease and Jumpstart Prerelease events in some Asia-Pacific locations may be rescheduled or cancelled. For locations impacted, your local game store can provide information and updated dates for their in-store events.
We're excited to share The Brothers' War release with all players and look forward to having these products available in all stores soon.