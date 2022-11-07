Due to logistical issues, some products for The Brothers' War will be delayed in several Asia-Pacific locations. These delays may also impact Prerelease events for stores in those countries. Please read the full details below for more information on how your region is affected.

Product Delays

Prerelease Packs will be delayed in shipping to stores in the following locations:

New Zealand

The Philippines

Thailand

Draft Boosters and Set Boosters will be delayed in shipping to stores in Thailand.

Collector Boosters will be delayed in the following locations:

Hong Kong

Malaysia

The Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Commander decks will be delayed in the following locations:

China

Hong Kong

The Philippines

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

The Brothers' War Jumpstart Boosters will be delayed in the following locations:

Australia

China

Malaysia

New Zealand

The Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

The Brothers' War Bundle will be delayed across all Asia-Pacific locations.

As always, please check with your local game store for the latest information when The Brothers' War and other products will be available for purchase.

Prerelease Event Changes

As a result of these product delays, Prerelease and Jumpstart Prerelease events in some Asia-Pacific locations may be rescheduled or cancelled. For locations impacted, your local game store can provide information and updated dates for their in-store events.

We're excited to share The Brothers' War release with all players and look forward to having these products available in all stores soon.