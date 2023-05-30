Scene cards—cards that, when placed next to each other in the correct order, form a larger scene—are gorgeous, evocative combinations of art and gameplay that are also complex intersections of both set and art design. During the process of creating the scene cards for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, a card was swapped out of a scene in error after the art had been approved.

Specifically, the epic Battle of the Pelennor Fields scene, depicted below, originally called for Théoden, King of Rohan to be at the heart of the battle, and the scene was commissioned as such. Tyler Jacobson created an amazing, detailed, and masterful scene that captured all the characters and creatures we asked for. Sometime later, the decision was made to change the card in that portion of the scene from Théoden, King of Rohan to Éomer, Marshal of Rohan. Due to an internal miscommunication, the card title, mana cost, and rules text were swapped after the art had been approved, and the scene went to print depicting Théoden, King of Rohan as originally commissioned.

The non-scene versions of both cards depict the correct characters.

We don't believe this takes away from the breathtaking work from Tyler Jacobson, and we hope it doesn't remove any of the joy that will come from assembling this massive scene.

