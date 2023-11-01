Due to production issues, Collector Booster displays for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan are not expected to arrive in time at stores for the start of Prerelease on November 10. We anticipate these to begin arriving at stores during the week of Prerelease and up to three weeks thereafter.

In North America, Commander decks for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan will have limited availability during Prerelease, with more availability expected following release on November 17.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to supply fans and stores as soon as possible.