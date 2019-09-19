Introducing the Throne of Eldraine Deluxe Collection.

We unboxed and explained the product a bit on Weekly MTG. Check out the video below to see what this collectible, premium product contains.

Each Deluxe Collection—which will be available only on magicstore.wizards.com starting October 2—will contain the following, all packaged in a premium box:​

16 Throne of Eldraine Collector Boosters

1 Set-themed binder

1 Foil Garruk, Cursed Huntsman borderless planeswalker card

1 Art print of the borderless Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

1 Non-foil version of the Buy-a-Box Kenrith, the Returned King

1 3x3 card strip from a foil sheet of Throne of Eldraine

1 MTG Arena mega-code card, which grants: A digital Garruk exquisite sleeve One copy of each of the following cards, plus a card style for each: Garruk, Cursed Huntsman Charming Prince The Magic Mirror Witch's Vengeance Bonecrusher Giant Questing Beast



Deluxe Collection is available only on magicstore.wizards.com starting October 2 and will cost $449.99. It will ship to a number of countries worldwide. For more on shipping, see below.

If you came here for the shiny, you can check out, but we've got a little bit more information on where we're headed with our ecommerce store now and into the future.

The Future of Magic's Online Store

We hope you're excited for what we just revealed. Now, the buying experience needs to match the excitement. When you buy a Magic product directly from us, we want it to be the best experience you ever have buying Magic. That's why we have set up our ecommerce store with you in mind.

For anyone who participated in the first test of our online store on September 10 purchasing Dragon's Endgame, we were pleased to see so many of you had a smooth, positive buying experience. That's our goal.

From the moment you show up on the website, no matter how big the demand, you will be assigned a place in line in our queue. Once we are sure the storefront is ready for the traffic and there is inventory available to still purchase, you will be let into the shopping cart to buy. The shopping cart is designed to be simple and clear.

In most cases, your shipping will either be free or subsidized, and include tracking. We take a variety of payment options. And when you get a purchase confirmation, you can be confident that you will, in fact, receive the product you paid for. And take solace in the fact that we use state-of-the art fraud controls to ensure that real Magic fans are the ones getting the products, not scammers or bots. And finally, if anything should go wrong, our world-class customer service is ready to help you resolve any issues.

Now, let's talk availability. Magic is a global game and our fans live in every corner of the world. That's why we are expanding availability of Deluxe Collection to more international locations. If you live in one of the many countries in Europe*, you will be able to buy Deluxe Collection, pay for any duties and taxes, and have it shipped to your door. If you live in Japan, South Korea, Australia, or New Zealand, you will be able to buy Deluxe Collection, duties unpaid, and have it shipped to you. Once the package arrives in your country, you will be contacted by your postal service to pay any duties owed, and then receive your product according to your postal service's usual process.

For any other countries around the world, please know that we are working on expanding our global reach to additional locations in a legally compliant way that also provides a good user experience. You are not forgotten.

We hope you are excited about Deluxe Collection and we are prepared to make buying it a great experience. You, the fans, are the most important part of Magic. Here's to you.

*Nations we can currently ship to include: