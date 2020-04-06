Images of new cards from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander (2020 Edition) will not show up in the lists below. To see those cards, check out either our Ikoria Card Image Gallery or the Commander (2020 Edition) Card Image Gallery.

Gavi, Nest Warden

 

Timeless Wisdom

COMMANDER: Gavi, Nest Warden
Planeswalker (1)
1 Chandra, Flamecaller
Creature (23)
1 Akim, the Soaring Wind 1 Brallin, Skyshark Rider 1 Shabraz, the Skyshark 1 Cryptic Trilobite 1 Herald of the Forgotten 1 Ethereal Forager 1 Agitator Ant 1 Spellpyre Phoenix 1 Surly Badgersaur 1 Eternal Dragon 1 Sun Titan 1 Curator of Mysteries 1 Nimble Obstructionist 1 Portal Mage 1 Isperia, Supreme Judge 1 Mercurial Chemister 1 Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind 1 The Locust God 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Valiant Rescuer 1 Rooting Moloch 1 Savai Thundermane 1 Vizier of Tumbling Sands
Sorcery (8)
1 Dismantling Wave 1 Akroma's Vengeance 1 Decree of Justice 1 Descend upon the Sinful 1 Boon of the Wish-Giver 1 Windfall 1 Slice and Dice 1 Migratory Route
Instant (4)
1 Fierce Guardianship 1 Neutralize 1 Zenith Flare 1 Hieroglyphic Illumination
Artifact (10)
1 Abandoned Sarcophagus 1 Fluctuator 1 Bonder's Ornament 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Izzet Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Raugrin Crystal
Enchantment (14)
1 Crystalline Resonance 1 Astral Drift 1 Hoofprints of the Stag 1 Drake Haven 1 New Perspectives 1 Tectonic Reformation 1 Ominous Seas 1 Reconnaissance Mission 1 Martial Impetus 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Cast Out 1 Spirit Cairn 1 Lightning Rift
Land (39)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Hostile Desert 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Shivan Reef 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Ash Barrens 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Desert of the Fervent 1 Desert of the Mindful 1 Desert of the True 1 Drifting Meadow 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Remote Isle 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Smoldering Crater 1 Temple of the False God 5 Island 6 Mountain 4 Plains
99 Cards
