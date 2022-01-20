Due to ongoing supply chain complications from challenges associated with COVID-19, the release of Unfinity, our fourth Un- set originally slated for April 1, 2022, will be delayed until the second half of 2022.

This delay is specific to Unfinity, and we'll have more information to share in the coming months. We greatly appreciate your understanding as we work toward our updated release timing and the wacky excitement Unfinity brings.

Until then, don't forget that Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is nearly here! Be sure to tune in January 27 to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic to get your first look at everything Kamigawa has to offer ahead of the global release February 18.