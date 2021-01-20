Unfortunately, due to shipping issues over the holiday period, there have been delays to Kaldheim tabletop products which will disrupt upcoming Prerelease events scheduled for January 29 in Australia.

In the best interest of players and stores, we have decided to reschedule the Kaldheim Prerelease in Australia for January 29 and combine it with Kaldheim's official release weekend on February 5. Please be aware that New Zealand has not been affected and will proceed with their Prerelease as scheduled on January 29.

Furthermore, the following Kaldheim tabletop products have been delayed for both Australia and New Zealand. These products will not be available until sometime in February. We will share more information on these products as their availability becomes clearer.

Collector Boosters

Theme Boosters

Bundles

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these issues to supply fans and stores as soon as possible.