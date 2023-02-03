The initial art posted for the card Stonecoil Serpent in the Ssssssnakessssss Secret Lair drop contained an error that is not reflective of the final product that customers will receive. This art, found on both the regular and traditional foil drops, has been updated on the Secret Lair website and will be reflected in the final product. You can also view the updated image below.

If this error results in any shipping and/or billing delays, affected customers will be notified and this article will be updated with that information.

Customers who purchased the drop will be notified directly as well. If any affected customers would like to change their orders as a result of this error, please contact Secret Lair customer support.