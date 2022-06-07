Due to ongoing global supply chain challenges and delays in production, the global release of Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks is now October 7, 2022. This release date change includes both the regular and Collector's Edition Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks.

The Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks, Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and Secret Lair x Blood Bowl drops will also be impacted. We will follow up in the coming weeks with additional details on updated timing.