![EOE WPN Rewards Promo](//images.ctfassets.net/s5n2t79q9icq/4WewvZ6MwXm68XuZpmI6S8/3908a159b125b426776154110e5a5e0b/en_DP1sTSvxsf.jpg)

Prepare for an out-of-this-world experience with Edge of Eternities—an adventure-filled science-fantasy set that explores a brand-new region of Magic's Multiverse. Take on an interstellar challenge in the Edge of Eternities Explorers WPN Play Season to track down and recover the powerful Endstone before it falls into the wrong hands. Brush up on your xenobiology and discover otherworldly artifacts with Edge of Eternities-themed rewards for players to collect.



Planetary Scan Complete. Exciting Rewards Detected.

Starting July 25 with Edge of Eternities Prerelease, eligible events at participating Australia and New Zealand WPN retailers will feature exclusive new rewards. By returning to play in multiple events throughout Edge of Eternities season, players get better and better rewards.

By participating in at least four events, players can obtain an Edge of Eternities tracking card to assist with the new station mechanic, one of five patches themed for the major factions of the Blind Eternities, a stylish ID tag, and an Endstone fridge magnet.





![EOE WPN Reward Showcase](//images.ctfassets.net/s5n2t79q9icq/2IzDTaU3WhgOrunxtLPqZk/9cfa0a74ca2fb4d373d2c30b0ea38c16/en_zuMjcHFQLf.jpg)

The following in-store events are eligible for these rewards:

Edge of Eternities Prerelease events (July 25–31)

Edge of Eternities Draft and Sealed events (July 25–September 18)

Edge of Eternities Standard events (July 25–Sep 18)

Friday Night Magic events during Edge of Eternities's Play Season (July 25–September 18)

To learn more about these events and find your nearest WPN store visit:

