With War of the Spark calling together Planeswalkers from throughout the Multiverse for a big Planeswalker throwdown, you didn't think we'd miss another opportunity to introduce another set of Mythic Edition Masterpiece planeswalker cards, did you?

Of course not.

And, seriously, everyone. Seriously. These. Cards.

Yeah. There are eight total. We'll show the rest below.

Details are much the same as Ravnica Allegiance, including distribution (available worldwide), product details, cost, and the number of borderless, iconic planeswalkers (and new friends) contained within.

War of the Spark Mythic Edition will go on sale for $249.99 and will contain 24 packs, eight of which will come with one planeswalker card inside the pack (plus the normal rare or mythic rare card; the packs will be clearly marked).

The eight special packs will each come with one of these planeswalkers, and the packs will be clearly marked with which planeswalker is in which pack. The planeswalkers look a little something like this:

Similar to Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition, War of the Spark Mythic Edition will be limited to only 12,000 units and will be available for sale on Hasbro's eBay store starting Wednesday, May 1 at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT/8 p.m. GMT). Limit 2 per person. There will be no reprints of War of the Spark Mythic Edition—once it's gone, it's gone.