As Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks hit shelves this weekend, there's a small quirk we want to draw your attention to regarding one card each in the Forces of the Imperium deck and The Ruinous Powers deck.

The Epistolary Librarian card in the Forces of the Imperium deck and the Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch card in The Ruinous Powers deck will, in many of the printed decks, appear in the section of the deck containing tokens. This may give the initial appearance that these cards are missing from the deck, but they can be found in the sealed portion of the deck alongside the tokens.

If you open a deck and think these cards may be missing, please do double check this section for these cards.

Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks release globally October 7. Check with your local game store for more information.