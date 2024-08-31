Arriving later this year, Welcome Decks return to WPN game stores, available for new players through in-store events as one way to help them learn the game.

White Welcome Deck Blue Welcome Deck Black Welcome Deck

Red Welcome Deck Green Welcome Deck

There are five different Welcome Decks—one for each color of Magic—with 30 cards each. Similar to Jumpstart packs, a player can pick two of them, shuffle them together, and instantly have a 60-card deck to play with! With mix-and-match gameplay that's repeatable and mechanically simple, these are a great way to teach your friends and family about Magic.

Welcome Decks are not Standard-legal. Instead containing a wide array of cards from across Magic's history meant to showcase everything the game has to offer, including some Booster Fun versions of cards.

Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the five Welcome Decks. The cards in each deck are all reprints from past releases, with the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom left-hand corner distinguishing them from their original printings. (A table showing which set each reprint is originally from is included below for each deck.)

Welcome Decks arrive at your local WPN game store soon and are available for new player events while supplies last.

Welcome Decks Decklists

White

Savannah Lions Alpine Watchdog Linden, the Steadfast Queen Search Party Captain Mighty Leap Territorial Hammerskull Banishing Light Aerial Responder Odric, Lunarch Marshal Valorous Stance Search Party Captain Canyon Jerboa Serra Angel Mesa Unicorn Silverbeak Griffin Pacifism Alpine Watchdog 13 Plains

Planeswalker Stamp Reprints Plains MKM Plains LCI Plains WOE Savannah Lions DMR Alpine Watchdog M21 Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Search Party Captain MID Plains WOE Mighty Leap M19 Territorial Hammerskull XLN Banishing Light KHM Plains LCI Aerial Responder KLD Odric, Lunarch Marshal DMU Valorous Stance VOW Plains WOE Search Party Captain MID Canyon Jerboa ZNR Plains MKM Plains MKM Serra Angel DMR Plains LCI Mesa Unicorn DAR Silverbeak Griffin M19 Plains WOE Pacifism M20 Alpine Watchdog M21 Plains WOE Plains LCI Plains MKM

Blue

Cloudkin Seer Vedalken Mesmerist Academy Journeymage Chart a Course Chilling Trap Frost Trickster Cyclone Summoner Metropolis Sprite Gadwick, the Wizened Archaeomancer Serpentine Ambush Vedalken Mesmerist 2 Charmed Sleep Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive Quicksilver Fisher Geistwave 13 Island

Planeswalker Stamp Reprints Island WOE Island LCI Island MKM Island WOE Cloudkin Seer M20 Vedalken Mesmerist GRN Academy Journeymage DAR Island WOE Charmed Sleep ELD Chart a Course XLN Island LCI Chilling Trap ZNR Island WOE Frost Trickster STX Cyclone Summoner KHM Island LCI Metropolis Sprite M20 Gadwick, the Wizened ELD Island MKM Archaeomancer M14 Serpentine Ambush VOW Island WOE Vedalken Mesmerist GRN Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive MOM Island MKM Quicksilver Fisher ONE Geistwave MID Island LCI Island MKM

Black

Cursed Minotaur Grasping Scoundrel Crooked Custodian Reave Soul Vampire Nighthawk Final Reward Bogstomper Demonic Gifts Disciple of Bolas Vraan, Executioner Thane Pharika’s Libation [1F7W8lqrgVwrLVsppxporS] Grasping Scoundrel Bone Picker Cursed Minotaur Inkrise Infiltrator Rise Again Dreadwurm 13 Swamp

Planeswalker Stamp Reprints Swamp WOE Swamp LCI Swamp MKM Swamp WOE Cursed Minotaur AKH Grasping Scoundrel M19 Crooked Custodian SNC Swamp WOE Reave Soul ORI Vampire Nighthawk M13 Final Reward AKH Swamp LCI Bogstomper M20 Demonic Gifts KHM Disciple of Bolas SNC Swamp WOE Vraan, Executioner Thane ONE Pharika’s Libation THB Grasping Scoundrel M19 Swamp LCI Swamp MKM Bone Picker AKH Swamp LCI Cursed Minotaur AKH Swamp WOE Inkrise Infiltrator NEO Swamp MKM Rise Again M21 Dreadwurm ZNR Swamp MKM

Red

Chandra’s Magmutt [3fFaBfuh0GXYFfFiEV6vEV] Scorch Spitter Kolaghan Warmonger Mugging Voldaren Duelist Dragon Whelp Scorch Spitter Antagonize Lava Coil Demanding Dragon Goblin Trailblazer Flame Spill Onakke Ogre Volcanic Dragon Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner Goblin Trailblazer Dragon Mantle 13 Mountain

Planeswalker Stamp Reprints Mountain WOE Mountain WOE Mountain LCI Mountain WOE Chandra’s Magmutt M21 Scorch Spitter M20 Kolaghan Warmonger MOM Mountain LCI Mugging GTC Voldaren Duelist SOI Mountain WOE Dragon Whelp DMR Mountain WOE Mountain WOE Scorch Spitter M20 Antagonize SNC Lava Coil GRN Demanding Dragon AFR Mountain WOE Mountain LCI Goblin Trailblazer CMR Mountain WOE Flame Spill IKO Onakke Ogre M19 Volcanic Dragon M20 Mountain WOE Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner M21 Goblin Trailblazer CMR Dragon Mantle CMR Mountain LCI

Green

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma Druid of the Cowl Canopy Baloth Wildwood Patrol Clear Shot Dawnhart Rejuvenator Sentinel Spider Giant Growth Colossal Dreadmaw Treeshaker Chimera Druid of the Cowl Crushing Canopy Leatherback Baloth Overcome Snapping Gnarlid Iridescent Blademaster Snapping Gnarlid 13 Forest