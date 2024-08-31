Arriving later this year, Welcome Decks return to WPN game stores, available for new players through in-store events as one way to help them learn the game. 

White Welcome Deck
Blue Welcome Deck
Black Welcome Deck
Red Welcome Deck
Green Welcome Deck

There are five different Welcome Decks—one for each color of Magic—with 30 cards each. Similar to Jumpstart packs, a player can pick two of them, shuffle them together, and instantly have a 60-card deck to play with! With mix-and-match gameplay that's repeatable and mechanically simple, these are a great way to teach your friends and family about Magic.

Welcome Decks are not Standard-legal. Instead containing a wide array of cards from across Magic's history meant to showcase everything the game has to offer, including some Booster Fun versions of cards.

Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the five Welcome Decks. The cards in each deck are all reprints from past releases, with the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom left-hand corner distinguishing them from their original printings. (A table showing which set each reprint is originally from is included below for each deck.)

Welcome Decks arrive at your local WPN game store soon and are available for new player events while supplies last.

Welcome Decks Decklists

White

Savannah Lions Alpine Watchdog Linden, the Steadfast Queen Search Party Captain Mighty Leap Territorial Hammerskull Banishing Light Aerial Responder Odric, Lunarch Marshal Valorous Stance Search Party Captain Canyon Jerboa Serra Angel Mesa Unicorn Silverbeak Griffin Pacifism Alpine Watchdog 13 Plains

Blue

Cloudkin Seer Vedalken Mesmerist Academy Journeymage Chart a Course Chilling Trap Frost Trickster Cyclone Summoner Metropolis Sprite Gadwick, the Wizened Archaeomancer Serpentine Ambush Vedalken Mesmerist 2 Charmed Sleep Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive Quicksilver Fisher Geistwave 13 Island

Black

Cursed Minotaur Grasping Scoundrel Crooked Custodian Reave Soul Vampire Nighthawk Final Reward Bogstomper Demonic Gifts Disciple of Bolas Vraan, Executioner Thane Pharika’s Libation [1F7W8lqrgVwrLVsppxporS] Grasping Scoundrel Bone Picker Cursed Minotaur Inkrise Infiltrator Rise Again Dreadwurm 13 Swamp

Red

Chandra’s Magmutt [3fFaBfuh0GXYFfFiEV6vEV] Scorch Spitter Kolaghan Warmonger Mugging Voldaren Duelist Dragon Whelp Scorch Spitter Antagonize Lava Coil Demanding Dragon Goblin Trailblazer Flame Spill Onakke Ogre Volcanic Dragon Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner Goblin Trailblazer Dragon Mantle 13 Mountain

Green

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma Druid of the Cowl Canopy Baloth Wildwood Patrol Clear Shot Dawnhart Rejuvenator Sentinel Spider Giant Growth Colossal Dreadmaw Treeshaker Chimera Druid of the Cowl Crushing Canopy Leatherback Baloth Overcome Snapping Gnarlid Iridescent Blademaster Snapping Gnarlid 13 Forest

