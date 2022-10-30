Day Three – Sunday, October 30

The Greatest Steuer Ever Told

Magic World Championship XXVIII wrapped a thrilling Top 4 playoff with the comeback story of the day. Nathan Steuer, Magic Online Champions Showcase two-time champion and wonderkind of online play had lost to finalist Eli Kassis not once (in Round 14 to lose a win-and-in and only make Top 4 on tie breakers), not twice (as the first playoff match of the day), but three times after Steuer battled back out of the Lower Bracket to face final elimination in the Title Match.

But then he persevered. First, Steuer won a match to even up the score. Then, he did it again.

🎉 And @Nathansteuer1 wins it all at #MTGWorlds! 🎉



In the best-of-three-matches finals, every match went to game three. It was a spectacular win that was as close as it could get! pic.twitter.com/r3B6JdtlIt — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 31, 2022

His work and dedication, supported by friends and some of the best testing teammates in the game today, built World Champion skills.

Congatulations Nathan Steuer!

🏆 Congratulations to Magic's new World Champion, Nathan Steuer! 🏆



From a 7-1 start to nearly missing the Top 4, it was a rollercoaster weekend of close calls and amazing Magic for Steuer.



Congratulations again on a spectacular finish, Nathan! pic.twitter.com/i4GTWqg1Al — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 31, 2022

The Brothers' War Previews

Even more of The Brothers' War was revealed, sharing cards and story of the battle between Urza and Mishra.

Prototype lets you adapt your strategy to whatever stage of the game you're in. Sometimes you just need your giant robot to be a little smaller but come in faster with a special effect. #MTGBRO pic.twitter.com/kNchJkYtMX — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

Global Brand Marketing Manager Light Humphreys talked about how The Brothers' War is fitting into the greater story of Magic happening now. The time machine Teferi uses after it was crafted by Saheeli. #MTGBRO pic.twitter.com/2zCf3NK1Ma — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

It's named after the set, and each step of the Saga tells the story of The Brothers' War. It was designed by the set's Commander team as a little bonus to capture the three acts of the story. It is available only in Set boosters for #MTGBRO! pic.twitter.com/tL6k8jUUFE — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

Plus, the panelists answered audience questions about the set—an excellent read if you want to learn more about The Brothers' War.

We know you can bearly contain your excitement.

Question 7: "Excited for the return of bears, how do they fit into the story, and if there are more in the set?"



Yoni: "We just previewed a card which turns artifacts into bears yesterday, and I believe there is one more bear in the set." — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

The Gathering Will Continue

Magic 30 was defined by our return to "the gathering" of Magic, with journeys by fans, friends, and staff to celebrate playing together once more.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Spock is a gamer but it was cool to meet him here at #magic30 pic.twitter.com/t4XSmhKZmq — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) October 30, 2022

The highlight of my #Magic30 experience was giving out these one-of-a-kind classic oversized cards to players that literally freaked out with joy. What an event. @wizards_magic #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Ces6kRVv5U — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) October 30, 2022

Little did we know, the flavor text of Dominaria's 'Board the Weatherlight' would be so apropos for #Magic30...



"A new gathering for a new age." pic.twitter.com/Mx3FxzeUF8 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

And while we continued to rally to each other, we now know our return is far from over.

Our first #MagicCon of 2023 will be in Philadelphia! Feb. 17-19, 2023!



More information coming soon, but #Magic30 doesn't end here in Las Vegas!



All Will Gather. pic.twitter.com/D9m7h3Yoj7 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

We'll you see February 17–19, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA! Check back for details about Magic Con: Philadelphia soon.

THANK YOU! This may be the end of #Magic30 weekend, but the 30th anniversary is just getting started & we're excited for you all to join us over the coming year!



Here's just some of the amazing people who helped make this weekend happen. pic.twitter.com/BxcCTJ32DD — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 31, 2022

Day Two – Saturday, October 29

Explorer for Top 4

Magic World Championship XXVIII kicked off Day Two with MTG Arena's newest format, Explorer, and it was a battle to behold. As it turned out, the Mono-Blue Spirits deck was in the best position as the scrum to make Top 4 became a battle royale in the final round of play.

Both getting there, and seeing it settled, showed us the match of the weekend when Jakub Tóth and Julian Wellman faced off in Round 11.

Only two players were 5-0 in Explorer headed into the final round of #MTGWorlds - @Eli_Kassis on Mono-Blue Spirits and @Vendilion on Abzan Greasefang



Only one round remains, live at https://t.co/GF4H5so3jq pic.twitter.com/Ax8KDTSOVc — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 29, 2022

🎉 Congratulations to the #MTGWorlds Top 4! 🎉



We'll see you tomorrow for the conclusion to a spectacular weekend of Magic! pic.twitter.com/m64XA1rH4t — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 30, 2022

Only one player can move through the Top 4 playoff and become the next Magic World Champion. Watch all the action when the broadcast begins tomorrow (with a little The Brothers' War interlude to start) at 10:20 a.m. PT at twitch.tv/magic!

Constant Cosplay

With a full day of events and attendees to share, cosplay was on parade throughout the hall. In addition to the Cosplay Contest, fans ready to share their appreciation for Magic's characters were everywhere you looked.

Teferi's mentorship carries through many eras of Dominaria's history, here he is with two of his allies turned pupils after an unfortunate time bubble incident.#Magic30 pic.twitter.com/PXJvJPuuH5 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 30, 2022

So I did a thing... #Magic30 https://t.co/8hWd13pPXr — Dark Pact Cфsplay 🔜 Magic 30 (@DarkPactCosplay) October 30, 2022

DESERVED.



Congrats to all the #magic30 cosplay contest participants (y'all were amazing!!) and HUGE GRATS TO THE WINNERS + Best In Show @DarkPactCosplay!! pic.twitter.com/brpkLPC2I7 — Olivia of the Veil 🔜 M30 (@goberthicks) October 30, 2022

Plus a lucky few yesterday got a peek at the cosplay for the Crimson Anniversary party happening tonight on site!

I can't pick a fav. These 2 killed it. #magic30 👑 pic.twitter.com/I9p3ppNyJ1 — Taalia Vess (@TaaliaVess) October 29, 2022

There's even something to be said for the fun of mixing up some looks along the way too.

Switched up the Chandra look a little for Day 2 of #Magic30 pic.twitter.com/nWxHaMWjAN — Tappy Toe Claws 🦖 (@TappyToeClaws) October 30, 2022

We'll see many return—plus even more charcters brought to life—throughout the last day of Magic 30 tomorrow.

Other Artistic Endeavors

Cosplayers weren't the only creativity being shared. Several of Magic's illustrators, from the beginning to today's latest cards, were on-hand to share more of their incredible work.

#Magic30's Artist Alley is hugely popular! Thank you to all of Magic's artists through the years, we wouldn't be what we are today without you!



Pictured:

Mark Tedin, first in Alpha@rkpost, first in Exodus@windrune, first in Dominaria@evynfong, first in Theros Beyond Death pic.twitter.com/5ObYAnkwOJ — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 29, 2022

One even doubled up with cosplay too!

Having a great time at #Magic30 so far!!! I'm a sponsored artist so make sure to stop by my booth I will try to draw faster todayyyy lol #playmtg pic.twitter.com/dZjJqoaSZN — ✨EVYN FONG✨ (@evynfong) October 29, 2022

The Gathering Continued

While panels such as the Q&A with Magic Studio X and and Dr. RIchard Garfield were centralized ways to gather in celebration, the greater joy at Magic 30 were the moments between friends, fans, and extended Magic family only possible by gathering.

I found a wild Jimothy at #Magic30! 😁



If anyone wants to say hi tomorrow, please let me know or grab me in between rounds! pic.twitter.com/YvgvyHM3IC — Eilidh Lonie #MTGWorlds (@coL_AliasV) October 30, 2022

Day 2 is going pretty great. 😎 #Magic30 #WOTCStaff



I’ll be in the Black Lotus Lounge from 4-6 today. Come by and say hi! pic.twitter.com/2eFMORA068 — Daniel Holt ➡️ Magic30 (@imdanielholt) October 29, 2022

We’re all set! If you’re at #Magic30 come meet us in building B on the 16th floor and get some free #GameKnights swag! pic.twitter.com/QLeJudWUIZ — Josh Lee Kwai (@JoshLeeKwai) October 29, 2022

It’s long been a dream of ours to have a welcoming, diverse space at big events for people to meet new friends over cards, and we’re blown away by how popular the idea has been! Thanks to everyone who has come to play so far, and make sure you drop by if you’re here at #Magic30 pic.twitter.com/Xs6dxBVpHe — VML (@VMLMTG) October 29, 2022

Magic 30 is the start of celebrating 30 years of Magic, but the true friends are really those we made along the way.

We'll return tomorrow with even more from the floor of Magic 30—see you there!

Day One – Friday, October 28

Draft Dominance

Magic World Championship XXVIII began with Dominaria United Booster Draft, a format players had plenty of time to test. But the story that emerged was it was a bloodbath for all by the freshest stars of competitive Magic.

"Team Handshake" delivered in spades.

Apparently Team Handshake had a 17-4 record in draft (excluding teamkills) for an 81% winrate! Small sample ofc but an incredible level of dominance at the world championship level, and I hope it continues into the constructed rounds 🤝🤝🤝 — (Tempo) Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa (@PVDDR) October 28, 2022

Familiar Faces

The Magic 30 doors opened to a hall like few Magic has offered before.

Welcome to #Magic30! Doors open and people are finally getting to see the hall! pic.twitter.com/gIC7zgwiqH — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 28, 2022

Packed with familiar friends and new arrivals, the joy of "the gathering" was impossible to miss.

Young mages grow up so fast! 😭@DanaFischerMTG rocking her Chandra, Dressed to Kill cosplay, after chatting with Wizards' President Cynthia Williams!#Magic30 pic.twitter.com/CpzxufK7b9 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 28, 2022

Game Knights Live

An epic battle—and panel—revealed the latest Commander decks arriving with The Brothers' War on November 18.

Quick! While they're on stage for #Magic30's Game Knights Live! Like and RT this post and spread the love for Jimmy and Josh!



Thanks for creating @commandcast, @jfwong and @joshleekwai! You two, and the whole crew, rock! pic.twitter.com/Y4D3iLyCSN — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 28, 2022

Game Knights Live at #Magic30 has been an amazing start for this weekend's main stage! Game one featured the #MTGBRO Urza and Mishra decks being played live, previewing new cards as they went!



Their complete decklists will go up later tonight. pic.twitter.com/F8UIVcW2HA — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 29, 2022

The good news is they're here: check out both decklists plus an updated The Brothers' War Commander Card Image Gallery for the full scoop!

Standard Surprises

While Esper Midrange is the story of the World Championship metagame, it didn't stop amazing players from winning with—and without—the "deck to beat" of the tournament.

Shore Up to . . . soar . . . up!@MtgJulian takes down the first Standard round at #MTGWorlds with Izzet Tempo and a little draft combat trick making big waves!



More Magic, live now at https://t.co/GF4H5so3jq pic.twitter.com/YCCNj4VnXg — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 28, 2022

Congratulations to @MtgJulian, the last remaining undefeated player at #MTGWorlds!



Wellman started 3-0 in draft, then followed that up with two wins with his surprising Izzet Tempo deck in Standard. Catch more of his matches live now at https://t.co/GF4H5so3jq! pic.twitter.com/NXWhqlMLm1 — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 28, 2022

In the end the winningest Championship team continued to lead the way here.

Congratulations to all 32 players in the #MTGWorlds field on a spectacular Day 1, and a round of applause to @MtgJulian and @Nathansteuer1 who top the standings after Round 8!



We'll see you tomorrow for 6 rounds of Explorer as we whittle the field down to the Top 4! pic.twitter.com/WE0SkxgEsL — PlayMTG (@PlayMTG) October 29, 2022

Tune back in for Day Two of Magic World Championship XXVIII tomorrow, beginning at 9 a.m. PT at twitch.tv/magic!

What else was there to see on the first day of Magic 30? Becca Scott's recap is packed full of more from the convention floor.

That's a wrap on Day 1 of #Magic30 and #MTGWorlds XXVIII! Here's a quick glimpse at some of Day 1's excitement, featuring @thebeccascott! We'll see you all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/JrQyObtd98 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) October 29, 2022

As games and gathering continue into the night, the second day of Magic 30 holds both good weather and good times in store for the show.

We'll be back early tomorrow with another day celebrating the start of Magic's 30th anniversary!