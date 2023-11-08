(Need to join the server? Learn how to now.)

Upcoming Events

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Worldbuilding and Story Q&A

With special guests Ovidio Cartagena and Miguel Lopez Wednesday, November 8, 2023

3–4 p.m. PDT

(11 p.m. 11/8 – 12 a.m. 11/9 UTC) Two-Headed Giant Commander SpellTable Thursday, November 30, 2023

3–5 p.m. PDT

(11 p.m. 11/30 – 1 a.m. 12/1 UTC)

Each month, we host special events for Discord members, including our Q&A sessions. These are focused on a specific topic (think worldbuilding or card design) and feature special guests from Magic's Creative and Game Design teams that answer your questions directly.

This month, Senior Art Director Ovidio Cartagena and Game Designer Miguel Lopez join us for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Worldbuilding and Story Q&A.

If you want to play a match with the Magic Community team or members of the server, we also host SpellTable sessions. We currently offer Commander sessions, featuring Two-Headed Giant Commander as a special event this month. You and a friend can team up in a game of Commander with a twist—each team begins at 50 life, assigns blockers as a team, and shares damage as a team!

Join the Server

Magic: The Gathering has an official home on Discord! We discuss news and various topics there, ranging from general Magic conversations to lore, rules, and even individual formats that make Magic what it is. Want to discuss the latest developments in the Magic story? Or perhaps you'd like to jump right into a Constructed or Limited format discussion? We've got a channel where you can do just that!

If you'd love to participate in any of these events, join the official Magic: The Gathering Discord server.

Jump into the server today to see what else is coming soon. See you there!