The doors of the House have opened, its many haunts and horrors ready to feast upon the Multiverse's many fears. You can fight back against the tides of terror at your local game store, upcoming MagicCon, or other gaming convention with Duskmourn: House of Horror events! No matter what your personal style of play is, there's an event for you, one where you can face your fear and emerge triumphant.

Or, at least, having played some fun games of Magic.

Duskmourn Prerelease: September 20-26

Your first chance to play with cards from Duskmourn: House of Horror is at your local Prerelease. Battle it out with your fellow Magic fans in Sealed or team up with your fellow survivors in Two-Headed Giant. When you register for a Prerelease event, you'll get a special Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease pack on the day-of.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease Pack

6 Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare

1 Magic: The Gathering Arena code card; only available in select regions

code card; only available in select regions 1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (from among five total color versions)

Check out your local game store for more details on your Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease!

Standard Showdown: September 27-November 7

Standard Showdown continues with Duskmourn: House of Horror, beginning September 27. As Standard players continue to innovate with all the new cards, there's no better time to dive into the format.

Standard Showdown isn't so scary, despite the House's monsters. It's a light-hearted, casual approach to Constructed gameplay that offers promo cards available only at WPN stores. You'll gather with Magic players of all kinds at your local game store and compete in Standard Constructed. It's a fun, easy-to-enter format that features cards from the last two to three years of most Magic sets and gives you a 60-card format to strive for with all those cards you get from Prereleases as well as weekly Draft events.

Ready to jam some games? You better be, because top finishers of Standard Showdown events will receive a traditional foil copy of Disdainful Stroke featuring unique artwork of Oko.

Disdainful Stroke

To learn more about this Standard Showdown promotion, including what you have an opportunity to win at WPN stores through the next year, check out the details right here.

CommandFest: September 27-29 and October 19-20

CommandFest events are little mini-convention celebrations of the Commander format and friendly Magic play as a whole. With artists, content creators, and vendors from across the community in attendance, there's an experience for every Commander player.

You can purchase badges for the events of your choice through that CommandFest's organizer. These organizers, alongside their event locations and dates, can be found here:

September 27–29, 2024, in Toronto, Canada—presented by Face to Face Games

September 27–29, 2024, in Twickenham, London, England—presented by Axion Now

October 19–20, 2024, in Beijing, China—presented by Kadou

For more information on upcoming CommandFest events, check out the details on Magic.GG.

Commander Party: October 4-10 and November 1-7

Your local game store is also joining in on the Commander fun! If you've never played in a Commander Party, then you're in for a scary good time. These are casual places to play Commander, but with a special twist themed to the latest set.

On October 4-10 and November 1-7, the fun and fear arrives with Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Party events. Team up with your fellow survivors to overcome the horrors of Duskmourn or fall at their hand. For those brave enough to face their fears, Commander Party attendees with receive a retro frame promo of Crippling Fear. Traditional foil versions of the Crippling Fear promo will be available at all participating WPN Premium retail locations, while non-foil versions are available at non-premium stores.

Crippling Fear (Retro-Frame)

For specific dates at a WPN store near you, check with your local game store for full information.

Additionally, if you'd like to participate in a home game or want to see what everyone is screaming about, those files are available for download on the WPN website! Those are screams of delight, right?

Store Championship: October 12-January 5

You've met your fellow players at Prerelease events, Commander Party, and more. Now it's time to face-off against them for the right to call yourself Store Champion. From October 12-January 5, your local game store can host a Store Championship. There, you'll compete in Standard Constructed against the best of your local game store attendees.

Think you've got what it takes to claim victory? All participants in a Duskmourn Standard Store Championship event will receive a full-art variation of Chromatic Sphere, one of Magic's most iconic "eggs," complete with artwork by Lorenzo Lanfranconi.

Chromatic Sphere (Full-Art)

If you manage to reach the top 8 of the event, you'll be rewarded with a full-art variation of Reality Smasher. This powerful Eldrazi was and is a force to be reckoned with, and this version comes with stunning artwork by Michal Ivan.

Reality Smasher (Full-Art)

For those who beat the odds, master the Standard format, and emerge victorious as the winner of your Store Championship, you'll be rewarded with a full-art, textless copy of Void Winnower. This towering consumer of the Multiverse matches the feeling you'll get when you become Store Champion, embodied in its artwork by Joshua Raphael.

Void Winnower (Full-Art Textless)

For more information on when you can compete in this event, check out your local game store.

Magic Presents Trick or Treat: October 25-31

Trick or Treat! Magic brings the Halloween fun to match Duskmourn's horror atmosphere with special Trick events and Treat promotions. Both of these offer a unique experience, so it's the perfect excuse to head on down to your local game store and check out Duskmourn: House of Horror.

First up: Trick events! Contrary to the name, you won't feel like anyone has pulled a trick on you when you register at your local game store. This event's format is Sealed, and your store will provide you with a Trick Event Goodie Bag to build your deck with, which includes the following:

4 Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters

Play Boosters 2 random Magic: The Gathering boosters

boosters 1 Emblem card

The random boosters you receive will be, well, random! It could be a Play, Draft, Set, or Collector Booster! Whatever it is, this is sure to be a unique Sealed environment. Just be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any lurking horrors that creep in from the House.

Next, the Treat promotion! When you spend $75 USD (or the equivalent in local currency) on Magic Sealed product at your participating local game store, you'll receive a Treat Goodie Bag while supplies last. This contains 2 random Magic: The Gathering boosters along with the emblem from the Trick Event Goodie Bag. It's up to you how you participate. Play in a Trick event, take part in the Treat promotion, or both!

For more information on the event as well as availability, check out your local game store.

MagicCon: Las Vegas featuring Mystery Booster 2: October 25-27

No one escapes the gathering, and trust us, you wouldn't want to! Duskmourn arrives in Las Vegas for MagicCon! This three-day long event is packed with play opportunities, artists, vendors, content creators, and more! Curious as to what events will be available? Let's see what's in store for MagicCon attendees.

Mystery Booster 2 was recently revealed at GenCon, and it makes its official debut at MagicCon: Las Vegas! There's plenty of chances to play with the new set, giving you the chance to collect Future Sight frame cards, playtest cards, and iconic pieces of Magic history, all in one mysterious product!

Compete in the $100K Limited event with Duskmourn: House of Horror! The format of this 2-day, open event will be Duskmourn Sealed Deck on day 1, and players with 18 match points (or better) will play Duskmourn Booster draft on day 2. The Top 8 players after day 2 will play Duskmourn Booster Draft on Sunday. In addition to the top 128 players winning a share of the $100,000 prize pool, players that finish day 2 with 36 or more match points receive a Pro Tour invite to the first Pro Tour of 2025. Now those are some spook-tacular prizes.

Qualify for the Secret Lair Showdown in qualifier events! If you want the chance to walk away with a rare Secret Lair Dark Ritual, then you'll have to prove your skill at one of these events first. All participants will walk away with a Secret Lair Spell Pierce, with additional prizing including Secret Lairs, Play Booster boxes, and Play Boosters.

For a very special prize, check out the Sealed for Original Magic Artwork event! The winner will receive the original artwork for Decadent Dragon, illustrated by fan-favorite Magic artist Wylie Beckert. With such a stunning piece of art up for grabs, you can be certain that the gameplay will be sweet and the rewards even sweeter. Additional prizing includes Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster boxes and Play Booster boxes.

For fans of casual play, make new friends and compete in a Commander Boxing League run by Brian David-Marshall himself! If sealed is more your speed, try out Chase the Planes Sealed or Turbo 4-Pack Sealed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! No matter what kind of casual play you prefer, there's fun to be had at MagicCon.

Looking to join in the fun, but aren't attending MagicCon: Las Vegas? Bring the fun home with Festival in a Box, available through MagicSecretLair.com.

This fun-filled product includes everything you need to celebrate Magic, containing:

1 Mystery Booster 2 Display Each display contains 24 boosters

Display 1 Commander Masters Collector Booster

Collector Booster 1 Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster

Collector Booster 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Booster

Collector Booster 1 Lil'est'er'est Walkers traditional foil Secret Lair drop 1 Reya Dawnbringer 1 Orvar, the All-Form 1 Lavinia, Azoirus Renegade 1 Drana, the Last Bloodchief 1 Omnath, Locus of Creation

traditional foil drop 1 MagicCon non-foil promo pack 1 Ponder 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Plains 1 Convention Maro playtest card



Magic World Championship 30: October 25-27

There's another important event at MagicCon: Las Vegas: Magic World Championship 30! This is the thirtieth World Championship event, making it a celebration of competitive Magic and the stories it creates. Qualified participants from over 25 counties will compete in Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft and Standard Constructed, with the winner being declared the 2023-2024 World Champion! With $1,000,000 USD in prizing up for grabs and the very best Magic players in attendance, it's an event you certainly won't want to miss.

This is the culminating event of the 2023-2024 season, and the results will decide the 2023-2024 Player of the Year, the winner of which will receive the Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy at the first Pro Tour of the 2024-2025 season.

Even if you aren't at MagicCon: Las Vegas to see the action unfold from the sidelines in person, all three days of the event will be broadcast live on twitch.tv/magic as well as on the Play MTG YouTube channel!

2024-25 Round 1 Regional Championships: September 28-December 1

If you want to take on the Pro Tour, you'll first need to qualify at a Regional Championship! Regional Championships are invitation-only events supported by Regional Championship Qualifiers. Those qualifiers already wrapped up in July, but there’s still a chance to qualify, as organizers also host Last Chance Qualifiers before their big event, so there's still an opportunity for you to show your region what you can do!

Players can compete in these events, with their locations, dates, and organizers included below, and these events will earn top finishers invitations to the first Pro Tour of 2025. Please note that invitations by region vary. Check with your region's organizer for all the details.

2024-25 Round 2 RCQs: Continuing until November 3

Looking to qualify for the Pro Tour, play some high-level Magic, and earn sweet new promo cards? Then head down to your local game store or Magic event for this round of RCQs! Continuing until November 3, you can compete for the chance to play at a Regional Championship. All participants in this round of RCQs will receive this slick copy of non-foil Sleight of Hand while supplies last.

Sleight of Hand

Top finishers will be rewarded with this promo non-foil copy of Supreme Verdict, a powerful board wipe in several formats. For those who qualify for a Regional Championship at these events, you will also receive a traditional foil copy of Supreme Verdict.

Supreme Verdict

Learn more about the latest round of RCQs as well as how you can qualify on Magic.GG.

Open "Haunted" House: November 1-3

If you're new to Magic or looking to teach a friend how to play? Open House events at your local game store are the place for you!

But it seems that the inhabitants of Duskmourn have come to your local game store, making these Open Haunted House events! Valgavoth's devoted bring many gifts, so you'll have plenty of ways to jump into the Magic of Open House.

An easy way to start playing Magic is with a Starter Kit. With two recent printings—one with Bloomburrow and one with Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®—you get to choose how you want to learn to play. Whether you choose the clandestine assassins or the cuddly animalfolk, these are an easy on-ramp to the world's first collectible card game.

Welcome Decks also make a return. These 30-card decks are based around one of the five colors of Magic. With simple, easy-to-understand cards, these are the perfect way to start your collection. Welcome Decks are availble while supplies last, so contact your local game store for more information!

While Valgavoth rewards his followers with horrific curses, we thought a promo card would be a more suitable for this event. Open House event attendees will receive a traditional foil, retro-frame Night's Whisper. It's powerful, it's scary, and it's perfect for spooky season!

Night's Whisper (Retro-Frame)

Of note, the Open House promo is available to new players at a WPN store as well as regular Magic players who bring new players to participate in the Open House. Supplies are limited, however, and this promo will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Check your local game store for more information on their Open Haunted House events!

For this part of the article, does it need to call out every tie to Duskmourn, or is it more general? I included only the events that were Duskmourn-related. If you're looking for a more general piece, let me know!