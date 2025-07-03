All systems are fired up—it's time to chart a course for Edge of Eternities. Magic's first space-opera set takes us into the Sothera system, where cosmic forces vie for control of a dying star. Wars will be waged, secrets will be revealed, and a scoundrel and their crew will search for a long-lost cat.

The story of Edge of Eternities is nearing its conclusion! We've been releasing episodes of the main story and the set's side stories on DailyMTG and The Magic Story Podcast. If you're looking to catch up on the story before its conclusion (spoiler alert: it's going to be wild), then you can read or listen along on your platform of choice.

Then, tune in for the set's debut on July 8, 2025, where we'll be revealing new cards, mechanics, and characters from Edge of Eternities. You can watch the stream live on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or on official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel, with an on-demand video available after the debut stream.

Following the set's debut, our friends out in the cosmos will be revealing even more cards from this set. Make sure to bookmark this page and watch this space to stay up to date on previews.

To view all of the card previews in one place, check out the Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery. We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some cards in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

In Edge of Eternities, the sky isn't the limit—it's the beginning. You can prepare for your deep-space journey by preordering the set from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

