Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ arrives on June 13, 2025, letting you experience every mainline FINAL FANTASY game in an all-new way. You'll travel to famous locales, cast powerful magical spells, and even ride on the back of a chocobo. It's everything you love about FINAL FANTASY, and it's releasing next month!

We'll be hosting the debut of the set on May 10, 2025, at PAX East. There, you'll get to see the exciting mechanics, artwork, and more from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. You can watch the stream live on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or on twitch.tv/magic, with an on-demand video available after the debut stream.

After the debut, we and our friends in the gaming community will be revealing cards from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. Bookmark this page and check back each day for a list of where you can find all the exciting previews from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. There's no need to worry about random encounters; we'll tell you exactly where to find all the previews!

To view all of the card previews in one place, check out the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery. To help you find all your favorite FINAL FANTASY characters, items, and spells, we've added a handy feature that lets you search by installment of the FINAL FANTASY series.

We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some cards in the card image gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

Team up with the Warriors of Light and prepare for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY! The set is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (FIN)

May 10

May 11

May 12

May 13

May 14

May 15

May 16

May 19

May 20

May 21

May 22

May 23

May 26

May 27

May 28

May 29

May 30

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (FIC)

May 12

FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages (FCA)

May 10

May 11

May 12

May 15

May 16

May 19

May 20

May 22

May 23

May 24

May 26

May 30