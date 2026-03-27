Greetings, students! This is your official acceptance letter to Secrets of Strixhaven's preview season. Those of you who've been closely following the story of Secrets of Strixhaven have already grown well-acquainted with the campus (and some preview cards). We look forward to sharing the conclusion of the main story on March 30, 2026. Read the story on DailyMTG or listen to The Magic Story Podcast to discover what secrets lie beneath the surface of Strixhaven University.

Orientation begins on March 31, 2026, with the official debut of Secrets of Strixhaven, where we'll be revealing some exciting new mechanics and Booster Fun treatments from Magic's most scholarly set. Watch the debut stream and WeeklyMTG aftershow live on twitch.tv/magic and the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel.

We wanted to make this set's preview season something special and particularly Strixhaven-centric. After the set's debut, each weekday of previews will have its own theme that focuses on one of the colleges or an aspect of the set. On each college's designated day, we'll publish a story focused on one of its students. You can read these on MTGStory.com or listen to The Magic Story Podcast, with stories narrated by Emily Lawrence. Consider these stories your assigned reading for Secrets of Strixhaven.

If you're looking for all the previews in one place, we'll update the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday. That means it will contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. The complete card image gallery will be available on April 10.

Make sure to catch up on the story of Secrets of Strixhaven before the set's debut on March 31. Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold. Class dismissed!

Secrets of Strixhaven Previews

March 30

March 31

April 1

April 2

April 3

April 6

April 7

April 8

April 9

Secrets of Strixhaven Commander Previews

March 31

April 1

Mystical Archive Previews

March 31

April 6

April 7