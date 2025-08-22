See your favorite Spider-Heroes from the Marvel Universe in a whole new medium with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man! The set swings out into the world on September 26, 2025, and kicks off Magic's multi-year collaboration with Marvel.

While we've shown off a few sneak peeks at this set, it's almost time for the set's debut, where we'll be unmasking everything that you need to know about this release. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will debut on August 29, 2025, on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/magic. This stream is going to be packed with exclusive reveals and brand-new cards. Be sure to tune in when the stream goes live.

Following the set's debut, we'll be revealing the rest of the set's cards with previews from our friends in the gaming community. Bookmark this page and check back each day for a list of where you can find all the previews from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.

We'll also update the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Card Image Gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday. That means it will contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some extra cards throughout the preview season, so be sure to check in each day. The complete card image gallery will be available on September 5, 2025, so you can browse the set to your heart's content!

Your Spider-Senses aren't fooling you; this set is almost here! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man releases on September 26 and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Previews

August 28

Marvel

August 29

August 30

August 31

September 1

September 2

September 3

September 4

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man releases worldwide on September 26. You can preorder the set now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.