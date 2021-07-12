To view the regular versions of main set cards, check out our Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Image Gallery. Variant and promo versions of cards can be found in the Variant Card Image Gallery.

If you haven't, be sure to check out the complete Adventures in the Forgotten Reams Commander decklists.

WHITE

Fey Steed

Holy Avenger

Immovable Rod

Mantle of the Ancients

Radiant Solar

Revivify

Robe of Stars

Thorough Investigation

Valiant Endeavor

Angel of Finality

Angelic Gift

Cataclysmic Gearhulk

Eternal Dragon

Gryff's Boon

Karmic Guide

Puresteel Paladin

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Ronom Unicorn

Sram, Senior Edificer

Sun Titan

Sunblast Angel

Swords to Plowshares

Valorous Stance

Wall of Omens

Winds of Rath

BLUE

Arcane Endeavor

Diviner's Portent

Minn, Wily Illusionist

Netherese Puzzle-Ward

Phantom Steed

Rod of Absorption

Winged Boots

Brainstorm

Champion of Wits

Curator of Mysteries

Curse of Verbosity

Eel Umbra

Forbidden Alchemy

Imprisoned in the Moon

Merfolk Looter

Mulldrifter

Murder of Crows

Phantasmal Image

Prognostic Sphinx

Propaganda

Psychic Impetus

Riverwise Augur

Serum Visions

BLACK

Bag of Devouring

Danse Macabre

Death Tyrant

Grave Endeavor

Grim Hireling

Hellish Rebuke

Lorcan, Warlock Collector

Wand of Orcus

Chittering Witch

Consuming Vapors

Dead Man's Chest

Doomed Necromancer

Fiend of the Shadows

Gonti, Lord of Luxury

Hex

Marionette Master

Necromantic Selection

Ogre Slumlord

Phthisis

Piper of the Swarm

Plaguecrafter

Pontiff of Blight

Reassembling Skeleton

Shriekmaw

Unburial Rites

Victimize

RED

Berserker's Frenzy

Chaos Dragon

Fiendlash

Maddening Hex

Reckless Endeavor

Share the Spoils

Vengeful Ancestor

Wild-Magic Sorcerer

Anger

Apex of Power

Bogardan Hellkite

Chain Reaction

Chaos Warp

Commune with Lava

Dark-Dweller Oracle

Demanding Dragon

Dire Fleet Daredevil

Disrupt Decorum

Dragonlord's Servant

Dragonmaster Outcast

Dream Pillager

Etali, Primal Storm

Gratuitous Violence

Hoard-Smelter Dragon

Ignite the Future

Izzet Chemister

Light Up the Stage

Loyal Apprentice

Magmaquake

Opportunistic Dragon

Outpost Siege

Rile

Scourge of Valkas

Shiny Impetus

Shivan Hellkite

Skyline Despot

Skyship Stalker

Spit Flame

Taurean Mauler

Tectonic Giant

Terror of Mount Velus

Throes of Chaos

Thunderbreak Regent

Vandalblast

Warstorm Surge

Dragonspeaker Shaman

GREEN

Bag of Tricks

Belt of Giant Strength

Druid of Purification

Indomitable Might

Neverwinter Hydra

Song of Inspiration

Wild Endeavor

Abundant Growth

Acidic Slime

Beast Within

Chameleon Colossus

Colossal Majesty

Cultivate

Decree of Savagery

Explore

Fertile Ground

Garruk's Uprising

Greater Good

Heroic Intervention

Kenrith's Transformation

Kindred Summons

Nature's Lore

Paradise Druid

Rampant Growth

Rancor

Return of the Wildspeaker

Return to Nature

Rishkar's Expertise

Shamanic Revelation

Utopia Sprawl

Verdant Embrace

Wild Growth

MULTICOLORED

Galea, Kindler of Hope

Prosper, Tome-Bound

Sefris of the Hidden Ways

Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients

Catti-Brie of Mithral Hall

Dragonborn Champion

Extract Brain

Fevered Suspicion

Hurl Through Hell

Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant

Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient

Klauth's Will

Midnight Pathlighter

Nihiloor

Ride the Avalanche

Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl

Wulfgar of Icewind Dale

Ashen Rider

Atarka, World Render

Baleful Strix

Bant Charm

Bedevil

Behemoth Sledge

Bituminous Blast

Cloudblazer

Cold-Eyed Selkie

Despark

Fleecemane Lion

Hostage Taker

Knight of Autumn

Necrotic Sliver

Obsessive Stitcher

Rakdos Charm

Savage Ventmaw

Shielding Plax

Terminate

Theater of Horrors

Utter End

Vanish into Memory

ARTIFACT

Bucknard's Everfull Purse

Clay Golem

Component Pouch

Ebony Fly

Sword of Hours

Arcane Signet

Argentum Armor

Basilisk Collar

Burnished Hart

Chaos Wand

Colossus Hammer

Commander's Sphere

Dragon's Hoard

Explorer's Scope

Fellwar Stone

Gruul Signet

Heirloom Blade

Masterwork of Ingenuity

Meteor Golem

Mind Stone

Moonsilver Spear

Orazca Relic

Rakdos Signet

Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum

Swiftfoot Boots

Sword of the Animist

Talisman of Indulgence

Unstable Obelisk

Viridian Longbow

Wayfarer's Bauble

Lightning Greaves

LAND

Underdark Rift

Arcane Sanctum

Azorius Chancery

Bant Panorama

Bojuka Bog

Canopy Vista

Choked Estuary

Cinder Glade

Command Tower

Crucible of the Spirit Dragon

Darkwater Catacombs

Desert

Dimir Aqueduct

Esper Panorama

Exotic Orchard

Flood Plain

Foreboding Ruins

Fortified Village

Game Trail

Geier Reach Sanitarium

Grasslands

Gruul Turf

Halimar Depths

Haven of the Spirit Dragon

High Market

Lumbering Falls

Mishra's Factory

Mortuary Mire

Mossfire Valley

Mosswort Bridge

Nimbus Maze

Orzhov Basilica

Path of Ancestry

Port Town

Prairie Stream

Rakdos Carnarium

Seaside Citadel

Shadowblood Ridge

Simic Growth Chamber

Skycloud Expanse

Smoldering Marsh

Spinerock Knoll

Sungrass Prairie

Sunken Hollow

Tainted Peak

Terramorphic Expanse

Thriving Grove

Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle

Thriving Moor

Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree

Zhalfirin Void

