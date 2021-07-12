To view the regular versions of main set cards, check out our Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Image Gallery. Variant and promo versions of cards can be found in the Variant Card Image Gallery.

If you haven't, be sure to check out the complete Adventures in the Forgotten Reams Commander decklists.

 

WHITE

Fey Steed
Holy Avenger
Immovable Rod
Mantle of the Ancients
Radiant Solar
Revivify
Robe of Stars
Thorough Investigation
Valiant Endeavor
Angel of Finality
Angelic Gift
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Eternal Dragon
Gryff's Boon
Karmic Guide
Puresteel Paladin
Realm-Cloaked Giant
Ronom Unicorn
Sram, Senior Edificer
Sun Titan
Sunblast Angel
Swords to Plowshares
Valorous Stance
Wall of Omens
Winds of Rath
BLUE

Arcane Endeavor
Diviner's Portent
Minn, Wily Illusionist
Netherese Puzzle-Ward
Phantom Steed
Rod of Absorption
Winged Boots
Brainstorm
Champion of Wits
Curator of Mysteries
Curse of Verbosity
Eel Umbra
Forbidden Alchemy
Imprisoned in the Moon
Merfolk Looter
Mulldrifter
Murder of Crows
Phantasmal Image
Prognostic Sphinx
Propaganda
Psychic Impetus
Riverwise Augur
Serum Visions
BLACK

Bag of Devouring
Danse Macabre
Death Tyrant
Grave Endeavor
Grim Hireling
Hellish Rebuke
Lorcan, Warlock Collector
Wand of Orcus
Chittering Witch
Consuming Vapors
Dead Man's Chest
Doomed Necromancer
Fiend of the Shadows
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Hex
Marionette Master
Necromantic Selection
Ogre Slumlord
Phthisis
Piper of the Swarm
Plaguecrafter
Pontiff of Blight
Reassembling Skeleton
Shriekmaw
Unburial Rites
Victimize
RED

Berserker's Frenzy
Chaos Dragon
Fiendlash
Maddening Hex
Reckless Endeavor
Share the Spoils
Vengeful Ancestor
Wild-Magic Sorcerer
Anger
Apex of Power
Bogardan Hellkite
Chain Reaction
Chaos Warp
Commune with Lava
Dark-Dweller Oracle
Demanding Dragon
Dire Fleet Daredevil
Disrupt Decorum
Dragonlord's Servant
Dragonmaster Outcast
Dream Pillager
Etali, Primal Storm
Gratuitous Violence
Hoard-Smelter Dragon
Ignite the Future
Izzet Chemister
Light Up the Stage
Loyal Apprentice
Magmaquake
Opportunistic Dragon
Outpost Siege
Rile
Scourge of Valkas
Shiny Impetus
Shivan Hellkite
Skyline Despot
Skyship Stalker
Spit Flame
Taurean Mauler
Tectonic Giant
Terror of Mount Velus
Throes of Chaos
Thunderbreak Regent
Vandalblast
Warstorm Surge
Dragonspeaker Shaman
GREEN

Bag of Tricks
Belt of Giant Strength
Druid of Purification
Indomitable Might
Neverwinter Hydra
Song of Inspiration
Wild Endeavor
Abundant Growth
Acidic Slime
Beast Within
Chameleon Colossus
Colossal Majesty
Cultivate
Decree of Savagery
Explore
Fertile Ground
Garruk's Uprising
Greater Good
Heroic Intervention
Kenrith's Transformation
Kindred Summons
Nature's Lore
Paradise Druid
Rampant Growth
Rancor
Return of the Wildspeaker
Return to Nature
Rishkar's Expertise
Shamanic Revelation
Utopia Sprawl
Verdant Embrace
Wild Growth
MULTICOLORED

Galea, Kindler of Hope
Prosper, Tome-Bound
Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients
Catti-Brie of Mithral Hall
Dragonborn Champion
Extract Brain
Fevered Suspicion
Hurl Through Hell
Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant
Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient
Klauth's Will
Midnight Pathlighter
Nihiloor
Ride the Avalanche
Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl
Wulfgar of Icewind Dale
Ashen Rider
Atarka, World Render
Baleful Strix
Bant Charm
Bedevil
Behemoth Sledge
Bituminous Blast
Cloudblazer
Cold-Eyed Selkie
Despark
Fleecemane Lion
Hostage Taker
Knight of Autumn
Necrotic Sliver
Obsessive Stitcher
Rakdos Charm
Savage Ventmaw
Shielding Plax
Terminate
Theater of Horrors
Utter End
Vanish into Memory
ARTIFACT

Bucknard's Everfull Purse
Clay Golem
Component Pouch
Ebony Fly
Sword of Hours
Arcane Signet
Argentum Armor
Basilisk Collar
Burnished Hart
Chaos Wand
Colossus Hammer
Commander's Sphere
Dragon's Hoard
Explorer's Scope
Fellwar Stone
Gruul Signet
Heirloom Blade
Masterwork of Ingenuity
Meteor Golem
Mind Stone
Moonsilver Spear
Orazca Relic
Rakdos Signet
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Swiftfoot Boots
Sword of the Animist
Talisman of Indulgence
Unstable Obelisk
Viridian Longbow
Wayfarer's Bauble
Lightning Greaves
LAND

Underdark Rift
Arcane Sanctum
Azorius Chancery
Bant Panorama
Bojuka Bog
Canopy Vista
Choked Estuary
Cinder Glade
Command Tower
Crucible of the Spirit Dragon
Darkwater Catacombs
Desert
Dimir Aqueduct
Esper Panorama
Exotic Orchard
Flood Plain
Foreboding Ruins
Fortified Village
Game Trail
Geier Reach Sanitarium
Grasslands
Gruul Turf
Halimar Depths
Haven of the Spirit Dragon
High Market
Lumbering Falls
Mishra's Factory
Mortuary Mire
Mossfire Valley
Mosswort Bridge
Nimbus Maze
Orzhov Basilica
Path of Ancestry
Port Town
Prairie Stream
Rakdos Carnarium
Seaside Citadel
Shadowblood Ridge
Simic Growth Chamber
Skycloud Expanse
Smoldering Marsh
Spinerock Knoll
Sungrass Prairie
Sunken Hollow
Tainted Peak
Terramorphic Expanse
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Thriving Moor
Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree
Zhalfirin Void
