It's time for you to "explore" the new cards coming to MTG Arena in Explorer Anthology 3. This anthology includes a collection of cards from Magic's past that will now be legal in Explorer!

These cards won't just be legal in Explorer. All of these cards will also be legal in all Historic formats, giving you plenty of formats to test out these powerful cards.

Bundle cost: 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold

Bundle availability: July 18, 2023, to October 10, 2023

Don't worry! You'll still be able to craft these cards using wildcards of the appropriate rarity after October 10, 2023.

Legality: Explorer Anthology 3 cards will be legal to play in Explorer and all Historic formats.

Explorer Anthology 3 Card Image Gallery

BLUE | GREEN | MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

BLUE

Cyclonic Rift

GREEN

Eidolon of Blossoms

MULTICOLORED

Deathrite Shaman

BLUE | GREEN | MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS