Ugin, the Spirit Dragon
Abzan Advantage
Abzan Runemark
Abzan Skycaptain
Arashin Cleric
Aven Skirmisher
Channel Harm
Citadel Siege
Daghatar the Adamant
Dragon Bell Monk
Dragonscale General
Elite Scaleguard
Great-Horn Krushok
Honor’s Reward
Jeskai Barricade
Lightform
Lotus-Eye Mystics
Mardu Woe-Reaper
Mastery of the Unseen
Monastery Mentor
Pressure Point
Rally the Ancestors
Sage’s Reverie
Sandblast
Sandsteppe Outcast
Soul Summons
Soulfire Grand Master
Valorous Stance
Wandering Champion
Wardscale Dragon
Aven Surveyor
Cloudform
Enhanced Awareness
Fascination
Frost Walker
Jeskai Infiltrator
Jeskai Runemark
Jeskai Sage
Lotus Path Djinn
Marang River Prowler
Mindscour Dragon
Mistfire Adept
Monastery Siege
Neutralizing Blast
Rakshasa’s Disdain
Reality Shift
Refocus
Renowned Weaponsmith
Rite of Undoing
Sage-Eye Avengers
Shifting Loyalties
Shu Yun, the Silent Tempest
Sultai Skullkeeper
Supplant Form
Temporal Trespass
Torrent Elemental
Whisk Away
Will of the Naga
Write into Being
Alesha’s Vanguard
Ancestral Vengeance
Archfiend of Depravity
Battle Brawler
Brutal Hordechief
Crux of Fate
Dark Deal
Diplomacy of the Wastes
Douse in Gloom
Fearsome Awakening
Ghastly Conscription
Grave Strength
Gurmag Angler
Hooded Assassin
Mardu Shadowspear
Mardu Strike Leader
Merciless Executioner
Noxious Dragon
Orc Sureshot
Palace Siege
Qarsi High Priest
Reach of Shadows
Sibsig Host
Sibsig Muckdraggers
Soulflayer
Sultai Emissary
Sultai Runemark
Tasigur, the Golden Fang
Tasigur’s Cruelty
Typhoid Rats
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Arcbond
Bathe in Dragonfire
Bloodfire Enforcers
Break Through the Line
Collateral Damage
Defiant Ogre
Dragonrage
Fierce Invocation
Flamerush Rider
Flamewake Phoenix
Friendly Fire
Goblin Heelcutter
Gore Swine
Humble Defector
Hungering Yeti
Lightning Shrieker
Mardu Runemark
Mardu Scout
Mob Rule
Outpost Siege
Pyrotechnics
Rageform
Shaman of the Great Hunt
Shockmaw Dragon
Smoldering Efreet
Temur Battle Rage
Vaultbreaker
Wild Slash
Abzan Beastmaster
Abzan Kin-Guard
Ainok Guide
Ambush Krotiq
Arashin War Beast
Archers of Qarsi
Battlefront Krushok
Cached Defenses
Destructor Dragon
Feral Krushok
Formless Nurturing
Frontier Mastodon
Frontier Siege
Fruit of the First Tree
Hunt the Weak
Map the Wastes
Return to the Earth
Ruthless Instincts
Sandsteppe Mastodon
Shamanic Revelation
Sudden Reclamation
Temur Runemark
Temur Sabertooth
Temur War Shaman
Warden of the First Tree
Whisperer of the Wilds
Whisperwood Elemental
Wildcall
Winds of Qal Sisma
Yasova Dragonclaw
Atarka, World Render
Cunning Strike
Dromoka, the Eternal
Ethereal Ambush
Grim Contest
Harsh Sustenance
Kolaghan, the Storm’s Fury
Ojutai, Soul of Winter
Silumgar, the Drifting Death
War Flare
Goblin Boom Keg
Hero’s Blade
Hewed Stone Retainers
Pilgrim of the Fires
Scroll of the Masters
Ugin’s Construct
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Crucible of the Spirit Dragon
Dismal Backwater
Forest
Forest
Island
Island
Jungle Hollow
Mountain
Mountain
Plains
Plains
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Swamp
Swamp
Swiftwater Cliffs
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
