Welcome to Core Set 2020 previews! All this week (and shortly into next) brand-new cards will be popping up on DailyMTG and around the internet, so stay tuned to the Card Image Gallery and the list of preview outlets to find all the cards coming in Core Set 2020.

Core Set 2020 on MTG Arena You can preorder Core Set 2020 on MTG Arena through July 1 to receive 50 booster packs, a copy of Chandra, Awakened Inferno with card style, and an exclusive card sleeve!

With this new set, we're making some drastic changes to the way promos are delivered to you, but we think you'll like the new system. Instead of tying specific promos to specific in-store events, we're making them all available inside M20 Promo Packs and M20 Premium Promo Packs, which stores will be able to distribute as they see fit. Promo Packs will contain non-foil cards, and Premium Promo Packs will have foil cards.

Before we jump into the promos themselves, let's get the necessary disclaimer out of the way:

Supplies are limited—check with your local store for details. Some promotions are only available at participating stores that are members of the Wizards Play Network, so make sure you ask at your local store!

Buy-a-Box

Multicolor cards are sweet, and they usually do some pretty sweet things in your decks. So, what if I told you there was a multicolor card that added recursion to all your other multicolor cards? Amazing! Meet Rienne, Angel of Rebirth, the Buy-a-Box promo for Core Set 2020. You can preorder a booster box from your local store and pick it up at the Core Set 2020 Prerelease July 5–7. Or you can pick up your box on or after the release date (July 12), and, if your store has any promos left, you'll get your own Angel of Rebirth.

Bundle Promo

If you pick up a Core Set 2020 Bundle, inside you'll find a very special promo version of Chandra's Regulator! Mark Rosewater talks about this card in more detail in today's Making Magic, so definitely read his article if you haven't already.

Promo Packs

Stores can run events during the Core Set 2020 season and award Core Set 2020 Promo Packs to players in those events.

The dates for events we're recommending stores award Promo Packs are as follows:

Open House: June 29–30

Draft Weekend: July 13–14

Magic Weekend – Commander: August 24–25

Stores can choose to award packs for other events as well, so be sure to check with your local store so see what they have planned.

Promo Packs are replacing the former Open House, Draft Weekend, Magic Weekend, and Friday Night Magic promos. The events aren't going away, but now you'll get Promo Packs there instead of a specific promo card.

These packs contain four cards each, using four slots for cards to be pulled from specific places.

Slot 1: A promo-stamped version of any rare or mythic rare from Core Set 2020

Slot 2: 75% of the time this will be another promo-stamped rare or mythic rare from this curated list; 25% of the time it will be a Japanese alternate-art planeswalker from War of the Spark

Slot 3: A promo-stamped alternate-art basic land

Slot 4: One of five M20 cards in the dark frame of previous FNM promos

Packaging

Now that you've seen the promos themselves, there's only one thing left for me to showcase: the packaging!