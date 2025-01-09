Haunting portraits of unageing vampires. Landscapes awash with hallowed moonlight. Scenes of life-or-death battles in the city of Thraben. These are all hallmarks of the plane of Innistrad, all of which are depicted on Innistrad Remastered's art cards!

0012a_MTGINR_ACFront: Zealous Conscripts Art Card 12/25 0025a_MTGINR_ACFront: The Gitrog Monster Art Card 25/25

Art cards appear in 15% of Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters. They display 1 of 25 pieces of artwork from the set, with an additional 2.5% of Play Boosters featuring art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

You can learn all about collecting art cards and more in Collecting Innistrad Remastered or check out all of the stunning artwork in the Innistrad Remastered Card Image Gallery. Note that non-stamped art cards have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.

Innistrad Remastered releases everywhere on January 24, 2025, and you can preorder Play Boosters and Collector Boosters now at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.