Magic: The Gathering Foundations is the quintessential Magic set, with cards from across the Multiverse in one exciting release. With cards that will be legal in Standard until at least 2029, this set is perfect for jumping into the world's first collectible card game.

Art by: PINDURSKI

It wouldn't be a Magic set if we didn't have some cool new tokens to come with it. These full-art tokens are a great way to keep track of your game. While they aren't necessary for your gameplay experience, they're an extra tool in a Magic player's tool belt.

In Magic: The Gathering Foundations, there are 23 tokens and 2 emblems (created by Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator and Vivien Reid) in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. There are 8 additional kinds of tokens included in the Starter Collection that are not found in Foundations Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Additionally, tokens inside Foundations Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, and the Starter Collection are double sided, with traditional foil double-sided tokens found only in Collector Boosters. These are a fun way to add some extra style and utility to your tokens.

You can check out all of the tokens in the Foundations Card Image Gallery, an easy way to explore all the tokens and cards of the set. You can also learn more about art cards here and look through them in the card image gallery.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations arrives on November 15, 2024, and rings in a new era of Magic. Foundations products are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and wherever Magic products are sold.