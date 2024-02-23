The Tokens of Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®
Go post-nuclear in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® with sci-fi tech and characters from across Fallout video games since the original came out in '97. You'll find 20 full-art tokens and 2 helper cards across Collector Boosters and Commander decks arriving March 8, 2024. Each Commander deck has 10 double-sided tokens, and Collector Boosters include 1 traditional foil double-sided token.
Preorder Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Collector Booster displays, Commander decks, and more from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Tokens
Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Deck Tokens
Hail, Caesar Tokens
- 1 Robot // Treasure (military) token
- 1 Copy // Treasure (military) token
- 1 Robot // Junk token
- 1 Copy // Junk token
- 1 Copy // Human Soldier token
- 1 Soldier // Human Soldier token
- 1 Soldier // Treasure (military) token
- 1 Soldier (red-white) // Food (military) token
- 1 Warrior // Food (military) token
- 1 Warrior // Soldier (red-white) token
Scrappy Survivors Tokens
- 1 Junk // Squirrel token
- 1 Junk // Treasure (survival, tech) token
- 1 Settlement // Human Soldier token
- 1 Settlement // Food (survival) token
- 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide token
- 1 Food (survival) // Squirrel token
- 2 Radiation (helper) // Copy tokens
- 2 Radiation (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) tokens
Science! Tokens
- 1 Energy Reserve (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) token
- 1 Human Knight // Food (tech) token
- 1 Human Knight // Copy token
- 1 Thopter // Treasure (survival, tech) token
- 1 Thopter // Junk token
- 1 Copy // Clue token
- 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Clue token
- 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Human Knight token
- 1 Food (tech) // Robot token
- 1 Robot // Treasure (survival, tech) token
Mutant Menace Tokens
- 2 Alien // Clue tokens
- 3 Zombie Mutant // Copy tokens
- 1 Zombie Mutant // Clue token
- 4 Radiation (helper) // Zombie Mutant tokens
