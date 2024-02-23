Go post-nuclear in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® with sci-fi tech and characters from across Fallout video games since the original came out in '97. You'll find 20 full-art tokens and 2 helper cards across Collector Boosters and Commander decks arriving March 8, 2024. Each Commander deck has 10 double-sided tokens, and Collector Boosters include 1 traditional foil double-sided token.

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Tokens

Copy Human Knight Human Soldier

Soldier Warrior Alien

Zombie Mutant Settlement Squirrel

Soldier (Red-White) Clue Food (Military)

Food (Survival) Food (Tech) Junk

Robot Thopter Treasure (Survival, Tech)

Treasure (Military) Wasteland Survival Guide

Energy Reserve (Helper) Radiation (Helper)

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Deck Tokens

Hail, Caesar Tokens

1 Robot // Treasure (military) token

1 Copy // Treasure (military) token

1 Robot // Junk token

1 Copy // Junk token

1 Copy // Human Soldier token

1 Soldier // Human Soldier token

1 Soldier // Treasure (military) token

1 Soldier (red-white) // Food (military) token

1 Warrior // Food (military) token

1 Warrior // Soldier (red-white) token

Scrappy Survivors Tokens

1 Junk // Squirrel token

1 Junk // Treasure (survival, tech) token

1 Settlement // Human Soldier token

1 Settlement // Food (survival) token

1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide token

1 Food (survival) // Squirrel token

2 Radiation (helper) // Copy tokens

2 Radiation (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) tokens

Science! Tokens

1 Energy Reserve (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) token

1 Human Knight // Food (tech) token

1 Human Knight // Copy token

1 Thopter // Treasure (survival, tech) token

1 Thopter // Junk token

1 Copy // Clue token

1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Clue token

1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Human Knight token

1 Food (tech) // Robot token

1 Robot // Treasure (survival, tech) token

Mutant Menace Tokens

2 Alien // Clue tokens

3 Zombie Mutant // Copy tokens

1 Zombie Mutant // Clue token

4 Radiation (helper) // Zombie Mutant tokens

