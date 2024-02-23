Go post-nuclear in Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® with sci-fi tech and characters from across Fallout video games since the original came out in '97. You'll find 20 full-art tokens and 2 helper cards across Collector Boosters and Commander decks arriving March 8, 2024. Each Commander deck has 10 double-sided tokens, and Collector Boosters include 1 traditional foil double-sided token.

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Tokens

Human Knight
Human Knight
Human Soldier Token
Human Soldier
Soldier
Soldier
Warrior
Warrior
Alien
Alien
Zombie Mutant
Zombie Mutant
Settlement
Settlement
Squirrel
Squirrel
Soldier (red/white)
Soldier (Red-White)
Clue
Clue
Food (military)
Food (Military)
Food (survival)
Food (Survival)
Food (tech)
Food (Tech)
Junk
Junk
Robot
Robot
Thopter
Thopter
Treasure (survival, tech)
Treasure (Survival, Tech)
Treasure (military)
Treasure (Military)
Wasteland Survival Guide
Wasteland Survival Guide
Energy Reserve (helper)
Energy Reserve (Helper)
Radiation (helper)
Radiation (Helper)

Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Deck Tokens

Hail, Caesar Tokens

  • 1 Robot // Treasure (military) token
  • 1 Copy // Treasure (military) token
  • 1 Robot // Junk token
  • 1 Copy // Junk token
  • 1 Copy // Human Soldier token
  • 1 Soldier // Human Soldier token
  • 1 Soldier // Treasure (military) token
  • 1 Soldier (red-white) // Food (military) token
  • 1 Warrior // Food (military) token
  • 1 Warrior // Soldier (red-white) token
Robot token
Treasure (military) token
Robot // Treasure (Military)
Copy token
Treasure (military) token
Copy // Treasure (Military)
Robot token
Junk token
Robot // Junk
Copy token
Junk token
Copy // Junk
Copy token
Human Soldier token
Copy // Human Soldier
Soldier token
Human Soldier token
Soldier // Human Soldier
Soldier token
Treasure (military) token
Soldier // Treasure (Military)
Soldier (red-white) token
Food (military) token
Soldier (Red-White) // Food (Military)

Scrappy Survivors Tokens

  • 1 Junk // Squirrel token
  • 1 Junk // Treasure (survival, tech) token
  • 1 Settlement // Human Soldier token
  • 1 Settlement // Food (survival) token
  • 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide token
  • 1 Food (survival) // Squirrel token
  • 2 Radiation (helper) // Copy tokens
  • 2 Radiation (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) tokens
Junk token
Squirrel token
Junk // Squirrel
Junk token
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Junk // Treasure (Survival, Tech)
Settlement token
Human Soldier token
Settlement // Human Soldier
Settlement token
Food (survival) token
Settlement // Food (Survival)
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Wasteland Survival Guide token
Treasure (Survival, Tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide
Food (survival) token
Squirrel token
Food (Survival) // Squirrel
Radiation (helper) token
Copy token
Radiation (Helper) // Copy
Radiation (helper) token
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Radiation (Helper) // Treasure (Survival, Tech)

Science! Tokens

  • 1 Energy Reserve (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) token
  • 1 Human Knight // Food (tech) token
  • 1 Human Knight // Copy token
  • 1 Thopter // Treasure (survival, tech) token
  • 1 Thopter // Junk token
  • 1 Copy // Clue token
  • 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Clue token
  • 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Human Knight token
  • 1 Food (tech) // Robot token
  • 1 Robot // Treasure (survival, tech) token
Energy Reserve (helper) token
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Energy Reserve (Helper) // Treasure (Survival, Tech)
Human Knight token
Food (tech) token
Human Knight // Food (Tech)
Human Knight token
Copy token
Human Knight // Copy
Thopter token
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Thopter // Treasure (Survival, Tech)
Thopter token
Junk token
Thopter // Junk
Copy token
Clue token
Copy // Clue
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Clue token
Treasure (Survival, Tech) // Clue
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Human Knight token
Treasure (Survival, Tech) // Human Knight
Food (tech) token
Robot token
Food (Tech) // Robot
Robot token
Treasure (survival, tech) token
Robot // Treasure (Survival, Tech)

Mutant Menace Tokens

  • 2 Alien // Clue tokens
  • 3 Zombie Mutant // Copy tokens
  • 1 Zombie Mutant // Clue token
  • 4 Radiation (helper) // Zombie Mutant tokens
Alien token
Clue token
Alien // Clue
Zombie Mutant token
Copy token
Zombie Mutant // Copy
Zombie Mutant token
Clue token
Zombie Mutant // Clue
Radiation (helper) token
Zombie Mutant token
Radiation (Helper) // Zombie Mutant

