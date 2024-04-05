The Tokens of Outlaws of Thunder Junction
There's a big ol' haul of tokens to swipe from Outlaws of Thunder Junction, with 57 tokens, 12 bounties, and 3 helper cards across Outlaws of Thunder Junction products all featuring glorious full art.
In Play Boosters, you can find 30 tokens and 1 plot helper card across three card sets, with 18 tokens and the plot helper card from Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), 7 tokens from The Big Score (BIG), and 5 tokens from Breaking News (OTP). In Collector Boosters, you'll find the same 30 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (The plot helper card is not available in Collector Boosters.)
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks (OTC) also have tokens to rassle up. There are 27 tokens, 12 bounties, and 2 helper cards with the OTC set code across all four Commander decks, with 10 double-sided tokens in each deck. (Bounties feature bounty rules on the back.)
Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) Booster Tokens
The Big Score (BIG) Booster Tokens
Breaking News (OTP) Booster Tokens
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Deck Tokens
Quick Draw Tokens
- 1 Bird Illusion // Elemental token
- 1 Ape // Shark token
- 1 Drake // Soldier (Urzan) token
- 1 Boar // Drake token
- 1 Elemental // Soldier (Urzan) token
- 1 Dragon Elemental // Bird Illusion token
- 1 Dragon Elemental // Treasure token
- 1 Bounty: Rissa "Blades" Lee // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Sleepy Sovka // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr. // Bounty Rules
Desert Bloom Tokens
- 1 Insect // Elemental (green) token
- 1 Elemental (red-green) // Angel token
- 1 Plant // Sand Warrior token
- 1 Zombie // Ox token
- 1 Plant Warrior // Treasure token
- 1 Dragon Egg // Dragon token
- 1 Plant Warrior // Plant token
- 1 Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer // Bounty Rules
Grand Larceny Tokens
- 1 Thopter // Manifest (helper) token
- 1 Thopter // Treasure token
- 1 Boar // Manifest (helper) token
- 2 Boar // Treasure tokens
- 1 Eldrazi Scion // Manifest (helper) token
- 1 Eldrazi Scion // Treasure token
- 1 Bounty: The Outsider // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Gorra Tash and Silas // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Frankie the Fang // Bounty Rules
Most Wanted Tokens
- 1 Mercenary // Treasure token
- 1 Inkling // Treasure token
- 1 Mercenary // Treasure token
- 1 Rogue // The Monarch (helper) token
- 1 Rat // Blood token
- 1 Eldrazi // Clue token
- 1 Assassin // Food token
- 1 Bounty: Squeakers the Sly // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Eriana, Wrecking Ball // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Lyssa, Sterling Collector // Bounty Rules
