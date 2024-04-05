There's a big ol' haul of tokens to swipe from Outlaws of Thunder Junction, with 57 tokens, 12 bounties, and 3 helper cards across Outlaws of Thunder Junction products all featuring glorious full art.

In Play Boosters, you can find 30 tokens and 1 plot helper card across three card sets, with 18 tokens and the plot helper card from Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), 7 tokens from The Big Score (BIG), and 5 tokens from Breaking News (OTP). In Collector Boosters, you'll find the same 30 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (The plot helper card is not available in Collector Boosters.)

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks (OTC) also have tokens to rassle up. There are 27 tokens, 12 bounties, and 2 helper cards with the OTC set code across all four Commander decks, with 10 double-sided tokens in each deck. (Bounties feature bounty rules on the back.)

Set out on a Western journey of your own when Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases worldwide on April 19, 2024. You can preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) Booster Tokens

Copy Angel Ox

Sheep Spirit Beau

Bird Vampire Rogue Dinosaur

Mercenary Scorpion Dragon Elemental

Elk Varmint Zombie Rogue

Clue Meteorite

Treasure Plot (Helper)

The Big Score (BIG) Booster Tokens

Bat Blood Construct

Food Gnome

Golem Map

Breaking News (OTP) Booster Tokens

Human Cleric Human Rogue Human Warrior

Pest Food

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Deck Tokens

Quick Draw Tokens

1 Bird Illusion // Elemental token

1 Ape // Shark token

1 Drake // Soldier (Urzan) token

1 Boar // Drake token

1 Elemental // Soldier (Urzan) token

1 Dragon Elemental // Bird Illusion token

1 Dragon Elemental // Treasure token

1 Bounty: Rissa "Blades" Lee // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Sleepy Sovka // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr. // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Bird Illusion // Elemental Turn Over Ape // Shark Turn Over Drake // Soldier (Urzan)

Turn Over Boar // Drake Turn Over Elemental // Soldier (Urzan) Turn Over Dragon Elemental // Bird Illusion

Turn Over Dragon Elemental // Treasure Turn Over Bounty: Rissa "Blades" Lee //

Bounty Rules

Turn Over Bounty: Sleepy Sovka // Bounty Rules Turn Over Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr. // Bounty Rules

Desert Bloom Tokens

1 Insect // Elemental (green) token

1 Elemental (red-green) // Angel token

1 Plant // Sand Warrior token

1 Zombie // Ox token

1 Plant Warrior // Treasure token

1 Dragon Egg // Dragon token

1 Plant Warrior // Plant token

1 Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Insect // Elemental (Green) Turn Over Elemental (Red-Green) // Angel Turn Over Plant // Sand Warrior

Turn Over Zombie // Ox Turn Over Plant Warrior // Treasure Turn Over Dragon Egg // Dragon

Turn Over Plant Warrior // Plant Turn Over Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher //

Bounty Rules Turn Over Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer //

Bounty Rules

Grand Larceny Tokens

1 Thopter // Manifest (helper) token

1 Thopter // Treasure token

1 Boar // Manifest (helper) token

2 Boar // Treasure tokens

1 Eldrazi Scion // Manifest (helper) token

1 Eldrazi Scion // Treasure token

1 Bounty: The Outsider // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Gorra Tash and Silas // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Frankie the Fang // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Thopter // Manifest (Helper) Turn Over Thopter // Treasure Turn Over Boar // Manifest (Helper)

Turn Over Boar // Treasure Turn Over Eldrazi Scion // Manifest (Helper) Turn Over Eldrazi Scion // Treasure

Turn Over Bounty: The Outsider // Bounty Rules Turn Over Bounty: Gorra Tash and Silas //

Bounty Rules Turn Over Bounty: Frankie the Fang //

Bounty Rules

Most Wanted Tokens

1 Mercenary // Treasure token

1 Inkling // Treasure token

1 Mercenary // Treasure token

1 Rogue // The Monarch (helper) token

1 Rat // Blood token

1 Eldrazi // Clue token

1 Assassin // Food token

1 Bounty: Squeakers the Sly // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Eriana, Wrecking Ball // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Lyssa, Sterling Collector // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Mercenary // Treasure Turn Over Inkling // Treasure Turn Over Mercenary // Treasure

Turn Over Rogue // The Monarch (Helper) Turn Over Rat // Blood Turn Over Eldrazi // Clue

Turn Over Assassin // Food Turn Over Bounty: Squeakers the Sly //

Bounty Rules

Turn Over Bounty: Eriana, Wrecking Ball //

Bounty Rules Turn Over Bounty: Lyssa, Sterling Collector //

Bounty Rules

Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases worldwide on April 19, 2024, and you can preorder products now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.