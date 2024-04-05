There's a big ol' haul of tokens to swipe from Outlaws of Thunder Junction, with 57 tokens, 12 bounties, and 3 helper cards across Outlaws of Thunder Junction products all featuring glorious full art.

In Play Boosters, you can find 30 tokens and 1 plot helper card across three card sets, with 18 tokens and the plot helper card from Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), 7 tokens from The Big Score (BIG), and 5 tokens from Breaking News (OTP). In Collector Boosters, you'll find the same 30 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (The plot helper card is not available in Collector Boosters.)

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks (OTC) also have tokens to rassle up. There are 27 tokens, 12 bounties, and 2 helper cards with the OTC set code across all four Commander decks, with 10 double-sided tokens in each deck. (Bounties feature bounty rules on the back.)

Set out on a Western journey of your own when Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases worldwide on April 19, 2024. You can preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) Booster Tokens

Copy Token
Copy
Angel Token
Angel
Ox Token
Ox
Sheep Token
Sheep
Spirit Token
Spirit
Beau Token
Beau
Bird Token
Bird
Vampire Rogue Token
Vampire Rogue
Dinosaur Token
Dinosaur
Mercenary Token
Mercenary
Scorpion Dragon Token
Scorpion Dragon
Elemental Token
Elemental
Elk Token
Elk
Varmint Token
Varmint
Zombie Rogue Token
Zombie Rogue
Clue Token
Clue
Meteorite Token
Meteorite
Treasure Token
Treasure
Plot (Helper)
Plot (Helper)

The Big Score (BIG) Booster Tokens

Bat Token
Bat
Blood Token
Blood
Construct Token
Construct
Food Token
Food
Gnome Token
Gnome
Golem Token
Golem
Map Token
Map

Breaking News (OTP) Booster Tokens

Human Cleric Token
Human Cleric
Human Rogue Token
Human Rogue
Human Warrior Token
Human Warrior
Pest Token
Pest
Food Token
Food

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Deck Tokens

Quick Draw Tokens

  • 1 Bird Illusion // Elemental token
  • 1 Ape // Shark token
  • 1 Drake // Soldier (Urzan) token
  • 1 Boar // Drake token
  • 1 Elemental // Soldier (Urzan) token
  • 1 Dragon Elemental // Bird Illusion token
  • 1 Dragon Elemental // Treasure token
  • 1 Bounty: Rissa "Blades" Lee // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Sleepy Sovka // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr. // Bounty Rules
Bird Illusion
Elemental
Bird Illusion // Elemental
Ape
Shark
Ape // Shark
Drake
Soldier (Urzan)
Drake // Soldier (Urzan)
Boar
Drake
Boar // Drake
Elemental
Soldier (Urzan)
Elemental // Soldier (Urzan)
Dragon Elemental
Bird Illusion
Dragon Elemental // Bird Illusion
Dragon Elemental
Treasure
Dragon Elemental // Treasure
Bounty: Rissa Blades Lee
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Rissa "Blades" Lee //
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Sleepy Sovka
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Sleepy Sovka // Bounty Rules
Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr.
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr. // Bounty Rules

Desert Bloom Tokens

  • 1 Insect // Elemental (green) token
  • 1 Elemental (red-green) // Angel token
  • 1 Plant // Sand Warrior token
  • 1 Zombie // Ox token
  • 1 Plant Warrior // Treasure token
  • 1 Dragon Egg // Dragon token
  • 1 Plant Warrior // Plant token
  • 1 Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer // Bounty Rules
Insect
Elemental (green)
Insect // Elemental (Green)
Elemental (red and green)
Angel
Elemental (Red-Green) // Angel
Plant
Sand Warrior
Plant // Sand Warrior
Zombie
Ox
Zombie // Ox
Plant Warrior
Treasure
Plant Warrior // Treasure
Dragon Egg
Dragon
Dragon Egg // Dragon
Plant Warrior
Plant
Plant Warrior // Plant
Bounty: Lord Fajjal
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules
Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher //
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer //
Bounty Rules

Grand Larceny Tokens

  • 1 Thopter // Manifest (helper) token
  • 1 Thopter // Treasure token
  • 1 Boar // Manifest (helper) token
  • 2 Boar // Treasure tokens
  • 1 Eldrazi Scion // Manifest (helper) token
  • 1 Eldrazi Scion // Treasure token
  • 1 Bounty: The Outsider // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Gorra Tash and Silas // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Frankie the Fang // Bounty Rules
Thopter
Manifest (helper)
Thopter // Manifest (Helper)
Thopter
Treasure
Thopter // Treasure
Boar
Manifest (helper)
Boar // Manifest (Helper)
Boar
Treasure
Boar // Treasure
Eldrazi Scion
Manifest (helper)
Eldrazi Scion // Manifest (Helper)
Eldrazi Scion
Treasure
Eldrazi Scion // Treasure
Bounty: The Outsider
Bounty Rules
Bounty: The Outsider // Bounty Rules
Bounty: Gorra Tash and Silas
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Gorra Tash and Silas //
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Frankie the Fang
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Frankie the Fang //
Bounty Rules

Most Wanted Tokens

  • 1 Mercenary // Treasure token
  • 1 Inkling // Treasure token
  • 1 Mercenary // Treasure token
  • 1 Rogue // The Monarch (helper) token
  • 1 Rat // Blood token
  • 1 Eldrazi // Clue token
  • 1 Assassin // Food token
  • 1 Bounty: Squeakers the Sly // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Eriana, Wrecking Ball // Bounty Rules
  • 1 Bounty: Lyssa, Sterling Collector // Bounty Rules
Mercenary
Treasure
Mercenary // Treasure
Inkling
Treasure
Inkling // Treasure
Mercenary
Treasure
Mercenary // Treasure
Rogue
The Monarch (helper)
Rogue // The Monarch (Helper)
Rat
Blood
Rat // Blood
Eldrazi
Clue
Eldrazi // Clue
Assassin
Food
Assassin // Food
Bounty: Squeakers the Sly
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Squeakers the Sly //
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Eriana, Wrecking Ball
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Eriana, Wrecking Ball //
Bounty Rules
Lyssa, Sterling Collector
Bounty Rules
Bounty: Lyssa, Sterling Collector //
Bounty Rules

Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases worldwide on April 19, 2024, and you can preorder products now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering is sold.