Fill your bookbag with spellbooks, scrolls, and tokens from Secrets of Strixhaven! Return to the greatest school in the Multiverse when Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026. To help you prepare for the start of class, we've researched and catalogued the tokens of Secrets of Strixhaven. After extensive peer review, here are our findings:

0003_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Elemental Token 0013_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Professor Dellian Fel Emblem

In Secrets of Strixhaven, each Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 12 different full-art tokens and an emblem (created by Professor Dellian Fel) found in Play Boosters, and they appear in a variety of combinations on these double-sided tokens. From among the 12 full-art tokens, there are 2 different versions of each college's mascot: Elementals, Fractals, Inklings, Pests, and Spirits.

0003a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Contract Token // Copy Token 0024a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Primo, the Indivisible Token // Treasure Token

Each Secrets of Strixhaven Commander deck comes with 10 non-foil double-sided tokens. These give you everything you need to keep track of your next game of Commander.

0006_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Inkling Token 0008_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Pest Token

Each Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token or an art card. Any of the 12 full-art tokens and the emblem from Play Boosters, along with the 28 tokens from the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks, can appear on traditional foil double-sided tokens in Collector Boosters. Please note that helper cards from the Commander decks do not appear in Collector Boosters.

You can find all these tokens and more in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery:

We give the tokens of Secrets of Strixhaven an A-plus! Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.