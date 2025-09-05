Don your costume and fight crime with the many Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe: Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man is almost here, and it's bringing all sorts of tokens with it!

0003_MTGSPM_Token: Spider Token

In this set, each Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 7 different full-art tokens found in Play Boosters, and they appear in a variety of combinations on these double-sided tokens.

0006_MTGSPM_Token: Robot Token

Collector Boosters contain the same selection of 7 different full-art tokens. You'll find a traditional foil double-sided token in 65% of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Collector Boosters. The other 35% of Collector Boosters contain an art card featuring artwork from the set. You can learn more about those art cards here.

0007_MTGSPM_Token: Treasure Token

You can see all the tokens from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man in the set's card image gallery.

Join the action of the Marvel Universe when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man releases on September 26, 2025. The set's products are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.