Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man Art Cards
Discover your favorite pieces of artwork from Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man on the set's art cards! The vibrant visuals of this set are swinging into Collector Boosters on a series of 54 different art cards. You'll find 1 of 54 different non-stamped art cards in 30% of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Collector Boosters. An additional 5% of Collector Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol. (Non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.)
Explore the amazing, friendly, and spectacular cards in the set's card image gallery to get ready for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, coming to stores on September 26, 2025! The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.