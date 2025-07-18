For our first trip to the Sothera system in Edge of Eternities, our Magic artists were tasked with capturing the cosmic scope of the space opera genre. We're celebrating their phenomenal work with the set's art cards. You'll find 1 of 54 different art cards in 30% of Edge of Eternities Collector Boosters. An additional 5% of Collector Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol. (Non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.)

0038a_MTGEOE_ArtSide: Beyond the Quiet Art Card 38/54

Learn more about how to collect art cards in Collecting Edge of Eternities and explore the set with its card image gallery. Please note that art cards no longer appear in Play Boosters.

Ready to see what lies in the heart of a black hole? You can make first contact with Edge of Eternities products when the set releases worldwide on August 1, 2025. Edge of Eternities is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.