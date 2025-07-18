Soar into the great unknown of Edge of Eternities, where cosmic forces vie for the power at the heart of a dying star. But charting the Sothera system requires more than city-size spacecrafts; it also requires plenty of tokens!

0001_MTGEOE_ToknBstr: Sliver Token 0011_MTGEOE_ToknBstr: Emblem (Tezzeret, Cruel Captain

In Edge of Eternities, each Play Booster contains a non-foil double-sided token. There are 10 different full-art tokens and an emblem (created by Tezzeret, Cruel Captain) found in Play Boosters, and they appear in a variety of combinations on these double-sided tokens. From among the 10 full-art tokens, there are 5 different versions of the Lander token, one associated with each color of mana.

0001a_MTGEOE_DFChlpr: Counters 0001a_MTGEOE_TknComm: Copy Token // Clue Token

Each Edge of Eternities Commander deck contains all the tokens you need to keep track of your Commander games. The World Shaper Commander deck contains 10 non-foil double-sided tokens. The Counter Intelligence Commander deck contains 6 non-foil double-sided tokens and 4 punch-out counter cards.

0015a_MTGEOE_TknComm: Incubator Token // Phyrexian Token 0003_MTGEOE_TknComm: Bird Token

Each Edge of Eternities Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token or an art card. Any of the 10 full-art tokens and the emblem from Play Boosters along with the 16 tokens from the Edge of Eternities Commander decks can appear on traditional foil double-sided tokens in Collector Boosters.

You can see all the tokens from Edge of Eternities in the set's card image gallery.

Ready to see what lies in the heart of a black hole? You can make first contact with Edge of Eternities products when the set releases worldwide on August 1, 2025. Edge of Eternities is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.