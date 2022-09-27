You've seen the wonderous cards waiting to be explored in Myra the Magnificent's Intergalactic Astrotorium of Fun, now it's time to see all the tokens and stickers alongside it all with Unfinity! Magic's latest Un- set includes 14 tokens and 48 sticker inserts to support an amazing gameplay experience.

Each of the 14 tokens, including the double-sided Contortionist token, and each of the 48 sticker inserts can be found inside Unfinity Draft Boosters.

For Unfinity Collector Boosters, only 13 tokens—Contortionist is not included—can be found as double-sided tokens, in various combinations, featuring a traditional foil treatment.

You can preorder Unfinity today at your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and other locations where Magic is sold!

Note: Sticker inserts aren't played in your main decks, and they don't have normal Magic backs. The sticker inserts shown below don't flip, but here's an example of one with the universal sticker insert back:

Unfinity Tokens

Unfinity Sticker Inserts

Eldrazi Guacamole Tightrope Trendy Circus Pirate Night Brushwagg Ringmaster

Urza's Dark Cannonball Misunderstood Trapeze Elf Zombie Cheese Magician

Carnival Elephant Meteor Happy Dead Squirrel Slimy Burrito Illusion

Spooky Clown Mox Mystic Doom Sandwich Narrow-Minded Baloney Fireworks

Unsanctioned Ancient Juggler Deep-Fried Plague Myr Contortionist Otter Storm

Sticky Kavu Daredevil Goblin Coward Parade Phyrexian Midway Bamboozle

Eternal Acrobat Toast Jetpack Death Seltzer Demonic Tourist Laser

Cursed Firebreathing Yogurt Ancestral Hot Dog Minotaur Familiar Beeble Mascot

Giant Mana Cake Snazzy Aether Homunculus Squid Fire Knight

Cool Fluffy Loxodon Space Fungus Snickerdoodle Playable Delusionary Hydra

Wrinkly Monkey Shenanigans Geek Lotus Warrior Primal Elder Kitty

Sassy Gremlin Blood Yawgmoth Merfolk Soul Unassuming Gelatinous Serpent

Squishy Sphinx Ninja Unique Charmed Pants Unhinged Beast Hunt

Wild Ogre Bupkis Notorious Sliver War Weird Angel Flame

Vampire Champion Fury Trained Blessed Mind Unglued Pea-Brained Dinosaur