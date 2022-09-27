Each of the 14 tokens, including the double-sided Contortionist token, and each of the 48 sticker inserts can be found inside Unfinity Draft Boosters.
For Unfinity Collector Boosters, only 13 tokens—Contortionist is not included—can be found as double-sided tokens, in various combinations, featuring a traditional foil treatment.
Note: Sticker inserts aren't played in your main decks, and they don't have normal Magic backs. The sticker inserts shown below don't flip, but here's an example of one with the universal sticker insert back:
Unfinity Tokens
Unfinity Sticker Inserts
