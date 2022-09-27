You've seen the wonderous cards waiting to be explored in Myra the Magnificent's Intergalactic Astrotorium of Fun, now it's time to see all the tokens and stickers alongside it all with Unfinity! Magic's latest Un- set includes 14 tokens and 48 sticker inserts to support an amazing gameplay experience.

Each of the 14 tokens, including the double-sided Contortionist token, and each of the 48 sticker inserts can be found inside Unfinity Draft Boosters.

For Unfinity Collector Boosters, only 13 tokens—Contortionist is not included—can be found as double-sided tokens, in various combinations, featuring a traditional foil treatment.

Note: Sticker inserts aren't played in your main decks, and they don't have normal Magic backs. The sticker inserts shown below don't flip, but here's an example of one with the universal sticker insert back:

Eldrazi Guacamole Tightrope
Universal sticker insert back

Unfinity Tokens

Contortionist front
Contortionist back

Cat tokenClown Robot A tokenClown Robot B token

Storm Crow tokenZombie EmployeeBalloon token

Squirrel tokenTeddy Bear tokenFood A token

Food B tokenTreasure B token

Treasure A tokenTicket Bucket-Bot token

Unfinity Sticker Inserts

Eldrazi Guacamole Tightrope
Trendy Circus Pirate
Night Brushwagg Ringmaster
Night Brushwagg Ringmaster
Urza's Dark Cannonball
Misunderstood Trapeze Elf
Zombie Cheese Magician
Carnival Elephant Meteor
Happy Dead Squirrel
Slimy Burrito Illusion
Spooky Clown Mox
Mystic Doom Sandwich
Narrow-Minded Baloney Fireworks
Unsanctioned Ancient Juggler
Deep-Fried Plague Myr
Contortionist Otter Storm
Sticky Kavu Daredevil
Goblin Coward Parade
Phyrexian Midway Bamboozle
Eternal Acrobat Toast
Jetpack Death Seltzer
Demonic Tourist Laser
Cursed Firebreathing Yogurt
Ancestral Hot Dog Minotaur
Familiar Beeble Mascot
Giant Mana Cake
Snazzy Aether Homunculus
Squid Fire Knight
Cool Fluffy Loxodon
Space Fungus Snickerdoodle
Playable Delusionary Hydra
Wrinkly Monkey Shenanigans
Geek Lotus Warrior
Primal Elder Kitty
Sassy Gremlin Blood
Yawgmoth Merfolk Soul
Unassuming Gelatinous Serpent
Squishy Sphinx Ninja
Unique Charmed Pants
Unhinged Beast Hunt
Wild Ogre Bupkis
Notorious Sliver War
Weird Angel Flame
Vampire Champion Fury
Trained Blessed Mind
Unglued Pea-Brained Dinosaur
Elemental Time Flamingo
Unstable Robot Dragon
Werewolf Lightning Mage
