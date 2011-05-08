A t the Prerelease this past weekend, or looking over the Card Image Gallery, perhaps you found yourself staring at a particularly disturbing piece of art and wondering what's going on in it, or reading some bit of flavor text that suggests there's more to the story. Maybe you're wondering how Melira, Sylvok Outcast fits into the story, or why Urabrask is called "the Hidden."

Over the last five weeks, the Planeswalker's Guide to New Phyrexia has run in Savor the Flavor, showcasing the world of New Phyrexia with card art, concept illustrations, and text from the New Phyrexia style guide. It's both a field guide to the set and an inside glimpse at the resources the creative team used as they built the setting of New Phyrexia in all its horrifying, biomechanical, panchromatic glory. We present it here in its entirety, with improved navigation between the various sections.

Even if—especially if—you're not a regular reader of Savor the Flavor, it's well worth a look.