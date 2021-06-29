Looking for your next adventure? You'll find the backstory on Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) products in this article.

Set Boosters

Set Boosters are an exciting way to add to your collection. You're much more likely to open multiple rares in Set Boosters than in Draft Boosters. Set Boosters always contain a Booster Fun card, a traditional foil card, and an art card. The commons and uncommons in Set Boosters tell little stories, and there's always the chance of opening a card from The List.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Boosters contain:

At least 1 rare or mythic rare card (approximately 27% of Set Boosters contain 2 rares or mythic rares, 3% contain 3, and it's even possible to open 4 though that's less than 1% of the time.)

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity

1 Rulebook, module, or borderless common or uncommon—check out the Collecting Adventures in the Forgotten Realms article for details!

1 Art card or foil-stamped art card

7–10 Commons and uncommons (at most 7 may be uncommon)

1 Basic land or foil basic land

1 Ad/token/dungeon card or 1 card from The List

Set Boosters are available individually and in displays of 30 packs. If you purchase a display, you may be eligible for this special foil Buy-a-Box promo—ask your local store!

Vorpal Sword is available in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, but this art by Alessandra Pisano is exclusive to this promo.

Draft Boosters

Draft Boosters are perfect if you're looking for the classic Draft or Sealed experience. You can open all the same Adventures in the Forgotten Realms cards in Draft Boosters that you can in Set Boosters—including the same Booster Fun cards—but these packs are optimized for Draft. They contain:

1 Rare or mythic rare card

3 Uncommon cards

10 Common cards (In 33% of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs, a traditional foil of any rarity replaces a common)

1 Basic land

1 Ad/token/dungeon card

You can purchase Draft Boosters individually and in displays of 36 packs. Just like Set Boosters, your display purchase may be eligible for the Vorpal Sword Buy-a-Box promo—just ask your store!

Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters are an incredible way to collect the hottest cards in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. You'll find five rares or mythic rares, tons of Booster Fun variants, foils, and special extended-art versions of cards in every pack.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Boosters contain:

You can purchase Collector Boosters individually or in displays of twelve boosters. As with Set and Draft Boosters, buying a display may make you eligible for the Buy-a-Box promo—ask your local store!

Prerelease Pack

The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease is your first opportunity to play with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms cards with your own hands. At each Prerelease, you'll get a Prerelease Pack and build a deck from the cards inside! You'll find the following in each Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease Pack:

6 Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Draft Boosters

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms with a foil year stamp

3 Traditional foil dungeon cards—one of each dungeon

1 d20 with the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms expansion symbol imprint for all your dice-rolling needs

1 Reusable deck box with divider

Commander Decks

You can form a full adventuring party with the Commander decks in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Each deck comes ready to play in the Commander format. All four of these decks contain seventeen new cards each plus the new foil-etched display commander card—not legal for tournaments printed on thicker card stock—that debuted in the Strixhaven: School of Mages Commander decks. In each deck, you'll find:

100 Cards, including 2 foil legendary creature cards

1 Foil-etched display commander

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Life wheel

1 Deck box

Theme Boosters

Theme Boosters are the perfect way to find new cards for a deck you've already built. You can get a Theme Booster full of cards of the color of your choice, or a special Theme Booster packed with cards perfect for venturing into the dungeon—a great way to kickstart your next Adventures in the Forgotten Realms deck. Each Theme Booster contains 1–2 rares and/or mythic rares and 33–34 commons and uncommons.

Bundle

Bundles are ideal if you want some exciting bonuses to go with your booster packs. Each Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Bundle contains oversized cards for all three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms dungeons. In each Bundle, you'll find:

10 Draft Boosters

3 Oversized dungeon cards

20 Traditional foil basic lands

20 Non-foil basic lands

1 Promotional alternate-art card exclusive to the Bundle

1 Exclusive oversized d20

1 Card storage box

Gift Bundle

Bundles are also great gifts for the Magic players in your life. In August, the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Gift Bundle will release. It contains everything you can find in the standard Bundle, plus an Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster! The Gift Bundle also contains a different oversized d20 than the standard Bundle—the dice are the same size, but different colors.

That's the story for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms products, but there's more—learn all the details on Booster Fun, including Adventures in the Forgotten Realms rulebook, module, and borderless card treatments, and check out where to collect them all!