All Banned Cards—Ever!
Sorry about that. Normally, we try not to judge you. Not to your face, anyway. The point is: this is the complete list of cards that have been banned in any format, not counting cards that have only been banned in Magic Online-specific formats. And this doesn't incorporate any cards that might be banned when we announce the March 20 Banned and Restricted List update tomorrow. Oh, and there's one more thing: the cards in italics are the ones that are on the Reserved List, which means they’re not in From the Vault: Exiled.
Whew. Okay, did you catch all that? Good. Now let's go!