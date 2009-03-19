R emember yesterday, when we announced From the Vault: Exiled? Well, it occurred to us that you might not know all 126 cards that have ever been banned right off the top of your head. And we're very ashamed of you.

Sorry about that. Normally, we try not to judge you. Not to your face, anyway. The point is: this is the complete list of cards that have been banned in any format, not counting cards that have only been banned in Magic Online-specific formats. And this doesn't incorporate any cards that might be banned when we announce the March 20 Banned and Restricted List update tomorrow. Oh, and there's one more thing: the cards in italics are the ones that are on the Reserved List, which means they’re not in From the Vault: Exiled.

Whew. Okay, did you catch all that? Good. Now let's go!