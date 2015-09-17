There's really not much I can say here to make you read this article. You probably aren't even reading this. Or this. You've scrolled down, haven't you? And here I spent a good 60 seconds thinking of this introduction that breaks the fourth wall while providing a meta commentary on both internet content and the hype surrounding the Zendikar Expeditions.

Oh well. Give the people what they want.

If you haven't seen all of them yet, I present to you all 25 Zendikar Expeditions from Battle for Zendikar.