We challenged some of your favorite Magic content creators to build some spicy decks using cards from Magic: The Gathering Foundations, with some special stipulations to put their skills to the test. Their decks certainly didn't disappoint, and our creators brought all the style and panache that we've come to expect from them. But what happens when we introduce some surprises to their game? Find out in The Great Foundations Build Off!

Curious what our colorful cast of charming creators came up with? You can find all the decklists from The Great Foundations Build Off right here, along with the prompts they were given for deck building. Find out which of these decks came out on top by watching The Great Foundations Build Off over on the official Magic YouTube channel.

Our competitors have shown off the power of Foundations. You can do the same by exploring the set's offerings in the Foundations Card Image Gallery. The set is available now at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.

Tolarian Community College – It's Merfolk, But Not Really

Assemble a Standard deck where the total number of creatures is split evenly between Humans and sea-based creatures, but none may be Merfolk. Your deck cannot contain white cards.

3 Botanical Sanctum 4 Chart a Course 2 Duelist of the Mind 1 Eluge, the Shoreless Sea 4 Elusive Otter 4 Faebloom Trick 6 Forest 2 Hedge Maze 4 Ingenious Prodigy 2 Into the Flood Maw 7 Island 2 Kitsa, Otterball Elite 2 Overrun 2 Phantom Interference 1 River's Rebuke 1 Rogue's Passage 2 Thieving Otter 2 Three Steps Ahead 1 Tolarian Terror 4 Yavimaya Coast 3 Zephyr Sentinel 1 Zimone, Paradox Sculptor

Jimmy – Strixhaven Community College

Build a Standard deck for your new community college. Your school needs faculty, classes, and things that happen on campus. Your deck must include white and blue cards.

4 Mischievous Mystic 4 Adarkar Wastes 3 Botanical Sanctum 2 Chart a Course 1 Confiscate 1 Fear of Failed Tests 2 Get Lost 2 Hard-Hitting Question 1 Hedge Maze 3 Ingenious Prodigy 4 Island 1 Meticulous Archive 2 Monastery Mentor 4 Opt 4 Proft's Eidetic Memory 2 Quick Study 2 Refute 2 Restless Anchorage 1 Restricted Office // Lecture Hall 4 Seachrome Coast 4 Steamcore Scholar 2 Think Twice 3 Yavimaya Coast 2 Zimone, Paradox Sculptor

Josh – Only One May ... Cost?

Assemble a Standard deck using only unique casting costs. You may have multiple copies of the same card, but different cards must have unique casting costs.

1 Aftermath Analyst 1 Atraxa, Grand Unifier 1 Badlands Revival 1 Black Sun's Twilight 1 Blooming Marsh 1 Blossoming Tortoise 1 Broodspinner 1 Brushland 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Chart a Course 1 Collector's Vault 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Darkslick Shores 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fabled Passage 1 Forest 1 Gloomlake Verge 1 Hauntwoods Shrieker 1 Hidden Grotto 1 Invasion of Amonkhet 1 Invasion of Tolvada 1 Island 1 Izoni, Center of the Web 1 Jace, the Perfected Mind 1 Kiora, the Rising Tide 1 Koma, World-Eater 1 Liliana of the Veil 1 Live or Die 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Lumra, Bellow of the Woods 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Meteor Golem 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Mortify 1 No One Left Behind 1 Nullpriest of Oblivion 1 Oblivious Bookworm 1 Pelakka Wurm 1 Plains 1 Restless Cottage 1 Restless Reef 1 Restless Vinestalk 1 Rite of the Moth 1 Shadowy Backstreet 1 Squirming Emergence 1 Swamp 1 Three Steps Ahead 1 Undercity Sewers 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Underground River 1 Urgent Necropsy 1 Valgavoth's Faithful 1 Valgavoth, Terror Eater 1 Vaultborn Tyrant 1 Vile Entomber 1 Wail of the Forgotten 1 Yavimaya Coast 1 Zombify

Voxy – Welcome to Elf-tastic Park

Assemble a deck using only Elves and Dinosaurs as your creature types. Your deck must include green and white cards.

1 Bushwhack 4 Cavern of Souls 7 Forest 1 Fountainport 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Ghalta and Mavren 2 Ghalta, Primal Hunger 3 Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea 3 Hulking Raptor 4 Hushwood Verge 4 Llanowar Elves 1 Lush Portico 3 Overgrown Zealot 3 Plains 2 Primal Might 4 Pugnacious Hammerskull 3 Razorverge Thicket 1 Reclamation Sage 2 Restless Prairie 4 Smuggler's Surprise 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Tyvar, the Pummeler 2 Vaultborn Tyrant 2 Werefox Bodyguard

Cedric – Carnage on the Court

Build a deck using Demons, Devils, and other unfriendly creatures or themes. Your deck must include red and black cards.

4 Fear of Missing Out 4 Abyssal Harvester 4 Archfiend of the Dross 3 Unstoppable Slasher 3 Bloodletter of Aclazotz 2 Valgavoth, Terror Eater 4 Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber 1 Liliana, Dreadhorde General 4 Go for the Throat 4 Molten Collapse 2 Zombify 7 Swamp 2 Mountain 4 Blazemire Verge 4 Raucous Theater 4 Sulfurous Springs 3 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Rogue's Passage

Taalia - Hark!

Build an Angel-centric Standard deck. You may use other creature types, but the core of your deck should be Angels.

4 Youthful Valkyrie 4 Giada Font of Hope 4 Inspiring Overseer 4 Steel Seraph 4 Exemplar of Light 3 Lyra Dawnbringer 2 Get Lost 3 Soul Partition 2 Stroke of Midnight 2 Final Showdown 3 Lay Down Arms 2 Authority of the Consuls 19 Plains 4 Soulstone Sanctuary

Crim - Let Chaos Reign

Your Standard deck should be focused on causing chaos. Work as much randomness into your deck as possible. Your deck must include blue and red cards.

Crim's deck was so commited to chaos that these aren't even all the cards included! The included decklist is just a sample of what he built.

2 Hidetsugu's Second Rite 1 Niv-Mizzet, Visionary 1 Rite of Replication 4 Guttersnipe 4 Thundering Falls 4 Spirebluff Canal 4 Shivan Reef 2 Demolition Field 5 Island 5 Mountain 4 Eroded Canyon 4 Sunken Citadel 3 Etali, Primal Storm 4 Burst Lightning 4 Generous Plunderer 3 Roaring Furnace // Steaming Sauna 1 Dragon Mage 1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames 4 Chaotic Transformation 4 Bitter Reunion 2 Omniscience 4 Ill-Timed Explosion 3 Portal to Phyrexia 4 Fountainport 4 Volcanic Spite 3 Capricious Hellraiser 4 Refute 4 Deduce 3 Artist's Talent 2 Faebloom Trick 2 Into the Flood Maw 2 Overlord of the Boilerbilges 4 Fabled Passage 3 Overlord of the Floodpits 1 Negate 3 Think Twice 2 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Twinflame Tyrant 4 Restless Spire 1 Abrade 1 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Confiscate 4 Restless Reef 1 Ovika, Enigma Goliath 1 Rite of the Dragoncaller 1 Voracious Greatshark

Kathleen – The Ultimate Mixtape

Aside from basic lands, use only cards that sound like they could be band names in your Standard deck. Your deck must include green and black cards.