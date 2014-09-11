So I might have lied a little bit. I'm sorry. It was all with the best of intention. Preview season is a time for secrets, and I stretched the truth just a little bit in last week's promo Arcana. You see, there was one promo I left out. But I did so with good intentions. I hope we can still be friends. But I think you'll forgive me once you see what comes inside this, the 2014 Holiday Gift Box.

The box itself can hold more than 2,000 Magic cards and is available worldwide in English on November 14, 2014. You do get more than just a beautiful box to store your cards in for the MSRP of $19.99, though! To wit:

Four Khans of Tarkir booster packs

Beautiful storage box that can hold more than 2,000 Magic cards

Twenty Khans of Tarkir basic lands

Six illustrated plastic dividers

Sticker sheet for customizing the dividers

An alternative-art Sultai Charm from the Khans of Tarkir set

That's right, every Holiday Gift Box comes with this version of Sultai Charm:

Happy Holidays indeed.