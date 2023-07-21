During San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Magic Designer Gavin Verhey previewed more artwork, cards, and mechanics arriving with Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ in a collection of four Commander decks with new-to-Magic cards that capture the stories and adventures of Doctor Who™. There are Time Lords, companions, alien worlds, and more to explore. If you missed all the reveals from Gavin, no worries: it's all right here for you. Allons-y!

The TARDIS

Gavin showcased some of the cards and art from each Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander deck, highlighting their unique style and flair. But every Doctor-centric deck had one preview in common: The TARDIS. Not just one TARDIS, though. We also shared a special showcase version of the iconic blue box.

TARDIS TARDIS (Showcase)

Blast from the Past

The first deck Gavin highlighted was "Blast from the Past," a green-white-blue deck featuring the first eight main incarnations of the Doctor. Several Magic artists have lent their skills to Doctor Who™, giving us a look at several characters, even the First Doctor.

Art by: Billy Christian

Art by: Nerendra Bintara Adi

Art by: Randy Gallegos

Art by: Elizabeth Peiró

Art by: Kiernan Yanner

Each deck also highlights specific episodes of Doctor Who as Sagas. We saw art from the famous Fourth Doctor episode "City of Death."

Art by: Miklós Ligeti

The decks will also contain plane cards, allowing players to travel throughout time and space to various Doctor Who™ locales while playing Planechase. Let's take it back to where it all began, the TARDIS Bay.

TARDIS Bay

Finally, there was an Insect token! Not just any Insect. An Alien Insect token!

Alien Insect Token

Timey-Wimey

The Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors' adventures come to Magic in this Commander deck. "Timey-Wimey," a blue-red-white deck, had its face commander revealed, dazzling the Comic-Con audience with The Tenth Doctor, as well as a showcase version of the card. There was also a reveal of one of this deck's Sagas, one which depicted the episode "The Parting of The Ways." Fantastic! Absolutely fantastic!

The Tenth Doctor The Tenth Doctor (Showcase) The Parting of The Ways

These stories were brought to life with stunning artowork, with many fan-favorite characters making an appearance. There was also artwork for a Saga of the iconic episode "The Eleventh Hour."

Art by: Darren Tan

Art by: Alice Xia Zhang

Art by: Lixin Yin

Art by: Greg Staples

Art by: Matt Stewart

Bad Wolf Bay appeared as a plane card, and Gavin also revealed a Food token that matches the flavor of the deck.

Bad Wolf Bay

Food Token

Paradox Power

The Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors take the reins of "Paradox Power," a green-blue-red deck. Check out some of the amazing artwork of the Doctor Who™ characters from the deck and a Saga featuring the Thirteenth Doctor: The Flux.

Art by: Andrey Kuzinskiy

Art by: Fajareka Setiawan

Art by: Yuliya Litvinova

Art by: Alexander Mokhov

Art by: Alexander Gering

Art by: Alexander Gering

Gavin also revealed a new plane card and a Clue token from the deck, both of which depict timeless elements of the Doctor Who™ universe.

Fixed Point in Time

Clue Token

Masters of Evil

Not all decks are about the Doctor doing good across time and space, however. The blue-black-red deck "Masters of Evil" is all about the iconic villains the Doctor has faced over the years. The first card from the deck brings the Daleks to Magic.

Exterminate

Artists have brought several of these foes to life with their work, ranging from the Weeping Angels to the Valeyard, and even Missy herself. One of Missy's most famous episodes, "Death in Heaven," receives its own Saga card.

Art by: Tyukina Tatiana

Art by: Anato Finnstark

Art by: Lie Setiawan

Art by: Ekaterina Burmak

Art by: Justyna Dura

One of the deck's plane cards even features The Doctor's Tomb! And finally, Gavin revealed a token of the Daleks to round out a panel full of reveals.

The Doctor's Tomb

Dalek Token

These decks are available for preorder now and release on October 13, 2023. You can preorder them at online retailers like Amazon, your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.