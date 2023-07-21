Catch Up with the Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ San Diego Comic-Con Reveals
During San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Magic Designer Gavin Verhey previewed more artwork, cards, and mechanics arriving with Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ in a collection of four Commander decks with new-to-Magic cards that capture the stories and adventures of Doctor Who™. There are Time Lords, companions, alien worlds, and more to explore. If you missed all the reveals from Gavin, no worries: it's all right here for you. Allons-y!
The TARDIS
Gavin showcased some of the cards and art from each Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander deck, highlighting their unique style and flair. But every Doctor-centric deck had one preview in common: The TARDIS. Not just one TARDIS, though. We also shared a special showcase version of the iconic blue box.
Blast from the Past
The first deck Gavin highlighted was "Blast from the Past," a green-white-blue deck featuring the first eight main incarnations of the Doctor. Several Magic artists have lent their skills to Doctor Who™, giving us a look at several characters, even the First Doctor.
Each deck also highlights specific episodes of Doctor Who as Sagas. We saw art from the famous Fourth Doctor episode "City of Death."
The decks will also contain plane cards, allowing players to travel throughout time and space to various Doctor Who™ locales while playing Planechase. Let's take it back to where it all began, the TARDIS Bay.
Finally, there was an Insect token! Not just any Insect. An Alien Insect token!
Timey-Wimey
The Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors' adventures come to Magic in this Commander deck. "Timey-Wimey," a blue-red-white deck, had its face commander revealed, dazzling the Comic-Con audience with The Tenth Doctor, as well as a showcase version of the card. There was also a reveal of one of this deck's Sagas, one which depicted the episode "The Parting of The Ways." Fantastic! Absolutely fantastic!
These stories were brought to life with stunning artowork, with many fan-favorite characters making an appearance. There was also artwork for a Saga of the iconic episode "The Eleventh Hour."
Bad Wolf Bay appeared as a plane card, and Gavin also revealed a Food token that matches the flavor of the deck.
Paradox Power
The Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors take the reins of "Paradox Power," a green-blue-red deck. Check out some of the amazing artwork of the Doctor Who™ characters from the deck and a Saga featuring the Thirteenth Doctor: The Flux.
Gavin also revealed a new plane card and a Clue token from the deck, both of which depict timeless elements of the Doctor Who™ universe.
Masters of Evil
Not all decks are about the Doctor doing good across time and space, however. The blue-black-red deck "Masters of Evil" is all about the iconic villains the Doctor has faced over the years. The first card from the deck brings the Daleks to Magic.
Artists have brought several of these foes to life with their work, ranging from the Weeping Angels to the Valeyard, and even Missy herself. One of Missy's most famous episodes, "Death in Heaven," receives its own Saga card.
One of the deck's plane cards even features The Doctor's Tomb! And finally, Gavin revealed a token of the Daleks to round out a panel full of reveals.
These decks are available for preorder now and release on October 13, 2023. You can preorder them at online retailers like Amazon, your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.