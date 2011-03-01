Barely a few weeks removed from Pro Tour Paris and that tournament's results are having an impact on the game of Standard in the wider world. This past weekend the StarCityGames.com Open Series made its way to Washington DC, and StarCityGames.com Invitational champion Gerry Thompson took 1st place in the Standard portion of the event. He played a take on Caw-Go that takes its name from the Mirrodin Besieged Swords his deck uses to eviscerate its opponents.