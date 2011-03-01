Gerry Thompson's Caw-Blade

Planeswalker (7)
3 Gideon Jura 4 Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Creature (8)
4 Squadron Hawk 4 Stoneforge Mystic
Sorcery (8)
4 Day of Judgment 4 Preordain
Instant (8)
3 Lightning Bolt 2 Mana Leak 3 Spell Pierce
Artifact (2)
1 Sword of Body and Mind 1 Sword of Feast and Famine
Land (27)
3 Island 3 Mountain 4 Plains 4 Arid Mesa 3 Celestial Colonnade 2 Evolving Wilds 2 Glacial Fortress 3 Scalding Tarn 3 Seachrome Coast
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Basilisk Collar 4 Cunning Sparkmage 1 Inferno Titan 1 Sun Titan 1 Dispel 3 Divine Offering 4 Flashfreeze
Barely a few weeks removed from Pro Tour Paris and that tournament's results are having an impact on the game of Standard in the wider world. This past weekend the StarCityGames.com Open Series made its way to Washington DC, and StarCityGames.com Invitational champion Gerry Thompson took 1st place in the Standard portion of the event. He played a take on Caw-Go that takes its name from the Mirrodin Besieged Swords his deck uses to eviscerate its opponents.