Challenger Decks 2022 arrive on April 1, 2022, bringing with them new strategies for players who want competitive Standard format fun!

Challenger Decks consist of 75 cards—a 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard—fine-tuned to execute the powerful strategies that each deck specializes in. Ready to play right out of the box so you can get into a game quickly, the decks also include tokens and reference cards to assist in a match.

We designed these decks to be fun but competitive at the local level with cards legal in the Standard format. These latest Challenger Decks will be available worldwide in English, with German, French, and Japanese languages available in their respective regions.

View the complete decklists below, and then get ready to throw down the gauntlet for some Standard showdowns with friends when the Challenger Decks are released on April 1, 2022!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

2 Reidane, God of the Worthy 2 Kabira Takedown 4 Monk of the Open Hand 4 Usher of the Fallen 4 Codespell Cleric 4 Clarion Spirit 4 Luminarch Aspirant 1 Intrepid Adversary 2 Thalia, Guardian of Thraben 2 Skyclave Apparition 3 Elite Spellbinder 3 Paladin Class 2 Fateful Absence 3 Faceless Haven 20 Snow-Covered Plains 2 Loyal Warhound 3 Cathar Commando 2 Portable Hole 2 Maul of the Skyclaves 2 Selfless Samurai 2 Sungold Sentinel 2 Imperial Recovery Unit

The Mono White Aggro Standard Challenger Deck set to release on April 1, 2022, will contain three copies of the now-Standard-banned [autocard]Faceless Haven[/autocard]. In terms of what this means for tabletop and digital formats, please see below.

For tabletop formats: This deck will still be legal for tournament play in tabletop Magic: The Gathering formats, but only as is. Specifically, the 60-card deck and 15-card sideboard will be legal as long as no changes are made to it. For digital formats: Both Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic Online will be handling these bans in the same way they normally handle Standard bans. Since the challenger decks are not offered as a product on either platform, there will not be an exception to Standard legality to allow that precise list of cards in Standard play.

3 Graveyard Trespasser 2 Jwari Disruption 2 Field of Ruin 1 March of Wretched Sorrow 3 Power Word Kill 2 Baleful Mastery 3 Saw It Coming 2 Thirst for Discovery 2 Parasitic Grasp 2 Hero's Downfall 3 Crippling Fear 4 Memory Deluge 1 Infernal Grasp 2 Iymrith, Desert Doom 3 Blood on the Snow 1 Hullbreaker Horror 4 Ice Tunnel 2 Hall of Storm Giants 2 Evolving Wilds 4 Shipwreck Marsh 7 Snow-Covered Swamp 5 Snow-Covered Island 2 Mischievous Catgeist 2 Duress 2 Siphon Insight 2 Negate 2 Ray of Enfeeblement 1 Saw It Coming 2 Bloodvial Purveyor 2 Bloodchief's Thirst

3 Ulvenwald Oddity 2 Tovolar's Huntmaster 2 Twinshot Sniper 2 Halana and Alena, Partners 1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Light Up the Night 4 Abrade 4 Snakeskin Veil 1 Thundering Rebuke 4 Jaspera Sentinel 4 Ranger Class 4 Magda, Brazen Outlaw 4 Briarbridge Tracker 4 Rockfall Vale 10 Forest 2 Lair of the Hydra 8 Mountain 2 Tovolar, Dire Overlord 3 Burning Hands 2 Kappa Tech-Wrecker 3 Thundering Rebuke 2 Lantern of the Lost 2 Twinshot Sniper 1 Froghemoth

4 Voldaren Bloodcaster 1 Henrika Domnathi 2 Blightstep Pathway 4 Voldaren Epicure 4 Bloodtithe Harvester 2 Mukotai Soulripper 2 Sokenzan Smelter 2 Vampire Socialite 2 Oni-Cult Anvil 2 Florian, Voldaren Scion 2 Dominating Vampire 4 Immersturm Predator 2 Infernal Grasp 4 Voltage Surge 1 Village Rites 3 Voldaren Estate 2 Den of the Bugbear 4 Bloodfell Caves 7 Swamp 6 Mountain 3 Duress 3 Falkenrath Forebear 4 Abrade 2 Callous Bloodmage 2 Anje, Maid of Dishonor 1 Infernal Grasp

