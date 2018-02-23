Challenger Decks will be available April 6, 2018, and will have an MSRP of $29.99 (only applies to the United States). These decks will be available worldwide in English, with Japanese available in Japan.



Title: Hazoret Aggro

Format: Standard 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance

1 Hazoret the Fervent___426838

3 Soul-Scar Mage

4 Bomat Courier

3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

3 Harsh Mentor

1 Glorybringer

4 Fanatical Firebrand

4 Ahn-Crop Crasher

4 Shock

4 Lightning Strike

2 Abrade

2 Magma Spray

4 Sunscorched Desert

20 Mountain

*2 Key to the City

*2 Pia Nalaar

*2 Kari Zev's Expertise

*3 Sentinel Totem

*4 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray





Title: Vehicle Rush

Format: Standard 4 Heart of Kiran

4 Bomat Courier

4 Toolcraft Exemplar

4 Scrapheap Scrounger

2 Pia Nalaar

3 Depala, Pilot Exemplar

1 Cultivator's Caravan

1 Aethersphere Harvester

1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

4 Spire of Industry

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Inspiring Vantage

1 Concealed Courtyard

4 Veteran Motorist

4 Unlicensed Disintegration

4 Lightning Strike

3 Aether Hub

3 Unclaimed Territory

2 Evolving Wilds

5 Plains

3 Mountain

1 Swamp

*3 Harsh Mentor

*1 Aethersphere Harvester

*2 Crook of Condemnation

*4 Duress

*2 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

*1 Cast Out





Title: Second Sun Control

Format: Standard 3 Approach of the Second Sun

1 Settle the Wreckage

3 Fumigate

1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

4 Irrigated Farmland

4 Opt

4 Aether Meltdown

4 Censor

4 Supreme Will

4 Cast Out

1 Renewed Faith

4 Glimmer of Genius

1 Farm // Market

2 Field of Ruin

2 Ipnu Rivulet

10 Island

8 Plains

*4 Regal Caracal

*2 Glyph Keeper

*1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

*2 Spell Pierce___435234

*4 Negate

*2 Renewed Faith





Title: Counter Surge

Format: Standard 4 Winding Constrictor

4 Glint-Sleeve Siphoner

2 Scrapheap Scrounger

1 Walking Ballista

3 Rishkar, Peema Renegade

3 Dreamstealer

2 Gonti, Lord of Luxury

3 Verdurous Gearhulk

2 Hour of Glory

4 Longtusk Cub

4 Blossoming Defense

2 Walk the Plank

1 Fatal Push

4 Aether Hub

4 Foul Orchard

2 Hashep Oasis

8 Swamp

7 Forest

*2 Lifecrafter's Bestiary

*1 Dispossess

*2 Die Young

*3 Cartouche of Ambition

*4 Duress

*2 Appetite for the Unnatural

*1 Slice in Twain



Challenger Decks are your on-ramp to Standard. These four individual 75-card decks are geared toward Standard play for the Friday Night Magic player, and forged out of some of the most powerful strategies in Standard. Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, and is intended to be playable and competitive at a local level right out of the box. All cards will have been previously printed in Standard and are Standard-legal.