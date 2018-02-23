News / Feature
Challenger Decks Lists
Challenger Decks are your on-ramp to Standard. These four individual 75-card decks are geared toward Standard play for the Friday Night Magic player, and forged out of some of the most powerful strategies in Standard. Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, and is intended to be playable and competitive at a local level right out of the box. All cards will have been previously printed in Standard and are Standard-legal.
Title: Hazoret Aggro
Format: Standard 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance
1 Hazoret the Fervent___426838
3 Soul-Scar Mage
4 Bomat Courier
3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
3 Harsh Mentor
1 Glorybringer
4 Fanatical Firebrand
4 Ahn-Crop Crasher
4 Shock
4 Lightning Strike
2 Abrade
2 Magma Spray
4 Sunscorched Desert
20 Mountain
*2 Key to the City
*2 Pia Nalaar
*2 Kari Zev's Expertise
*3 Sentinel Totem
*4 Chandra's Defeat
*2 Magma Spray
Title: Vehicle Rush
Format: Standard 4 Heart of Kiran
4 Bomat Courier
4 Toolcraft Exemplar
4 Scrapheap Scrounger
2 Pia Nalaar
3 Depala, Pilot Exemplar
1 Cultivator's Caravan
1 Aethersphere Harvester
1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
4 Spire of Industry
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Inspiring Vantage
1 Concealed Courtyard
4 Veteran Motorist
4 Unlicensed Disintegration
4 Lightning Strike
3 Aether Hub
3 Unclaimed Territory
2 Evolving Wilds
5 Plains
3 Mountain
1 Swamp
*3 Harsh Mentor
*1 Aethersphere Harvester
*2 Crook of Condemnation
*4 Duress
*2 Chandra's Defeat
*2 Magma Spray
*1 Cast Out
Title: Second Sun Control
Format: Standard 3 Approach of the Second Sun
1 Settle the Wreckage
3 Fumigate
1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761
4 Irrigated Farmland
4 Opt
4 Aether Meltdown
4 Censor
4 Supreme Will
4 Cast Out
1 Renewed Faith
4 Glimmer of Genius
1 Farm // Market
2 Field of Ruin
2 Ipnu Rivulet
10 Island
8 Plains
*4 Regal Caracal
*2 Glyph Keeper
*1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761
*2 Spell Pierce___435234
*4 Negate
*2 Renewed Faith
Title: Counter Surge
Format: Standard 4 Winding Constrictor
4 Glint-Sleeve Siphoner
2 Scrapheap Scrounger
1 Walking Ballista
3 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
3 Dreamstealer
2 Gonti, Lord of Luxury
3 Verdurous Gearhulk
2 Hour of Glory
4 Longtusk Cub
4 Blossoming Defense
2 Walk the Plank
1 Fatal Push
4 Aether Hub
4 Foul Orchard
2 Hashep Oasis
8 Swamp
7 Forest
*2 Lifecrafter's Bestiary
*1 Dispossess
*2 Die Young
*3 Cartouche of Ambition
*4 Duress
*2 Appetite for the Unnatural
*1 Slice in Twain
