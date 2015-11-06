News / Feature
Commander (2015 Edition) Decklists
So here's the deal: I'm just as excited for the release of Commander (2015 Edition) as you are. Maybe even more so than some of you, because I've been waiting months for this while staring at all of the sweet cards available on November 13. So I'm going to break a rule just for you. That rule is that, normally, I wouldn't post the decklists till next week, after we have our regularly scheduled Gatherer update. That way, any time you hover over a card name or click on it to see what it does, you can see it exactly, straight from the source (we call this "autocarding," and you're welcome). But I also know that today we put out the full Commander (2015 Edition) Card Image Gallery, and that you, like me, are looking closely to see which decks you want, which ones you want to keep together, and which ones you want to tear apart for spare parts to feed your Commander needs. I've already got my fifteen Commander decks at home ready and primed to swap out some cards for some of the new goodies. And I want you to be able to do the same. The caveat is that you might not know what some of these cards do, and since we're posting this a touch early, you won't be able to simply click on the names of new cards to see them and the images of the commanders won't show up inside the decklist. Reprints will work just fine. Instead, I highly suggest you use this page in one tab and open up the Card Image Gallery in another. That does make it tough for mobile viewing, but it's the price we pay to get you the full lists today. And we definitely want you to have the full lists today! I mean, you're probably not even reading this anymore, because lists! And fret not; you can also bookmark this page and come back next week after the regular update to see the lists with pretty links and autocarding for all of the new cards. In the meantime, happy brewing.
Title: Call the Spirits
Format: Commander
Commander: Daxos the Returned
1 Underworld Coinsmith
1 Karlov of the Ghost Council
1 Burnished Hart
1 Bastion Protector
1 Dawnglare Invoker
1 Ghostblade Eidolon
1 Kor Sanctifiers
1 Monk Idealist
1 Mesa Enchantress
1 Nighthowler
1 Corpse Augur
1 Fate Unraveler
1 Ajani's Chosen
1 Doomwake Giant
1 Dreadbringer Lampads
1 Celestial Ancient
1 Celestial Archon
1 Herald of the Host
1 Banshee of the Dread Choir
1 Thief of Blood
1 Treasury Thrull
1 Sandstone Oracle
1 Silent Sentinel
1 Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts
1 Oreskos Explorer
1 Sol Ring
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Thought Vessel
1 Crystal Chimes
1 Orzhov Cluestone
1 Phyrexian Reclamation
1 Seal of Cleansing
1 Grave Peril
1 Banishing Light
1 Cage of Hands
1 Karmic Justice
1 Vow of Duty
1 Fallen Ideal
1 Seal of Doom
1 Vow of Malice
1 Aura of Silence
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Shielded by Faith
1 Phyrexian Arena
1 Underworld Connections
1 Daxos's Torment
1 Marshal's Anthem
1 Dictate of Heliod
1 Sigil of the Empty Throne
1 Black Market
1 Necromancer's Covenant
1 Ancient Craving
1 Gild
1 Dawn to Dusk
1 Righteous Confluence
1 Open the Vaults
1 Deadly Tempest
1 Death Grasp
1 Barren Moor
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Ghost Quarter
1 New Benalia
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Orzhov Guildgate
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Scoured Barrens
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Tainted Field
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Vivid Marsh
1 Vivid Meadow
11 Plains
13 Swamp
Title: Seize Control
Format: Commander
Commander: Mizzix of the Izmagnus
1 Jace's Archivist
1 Gigantoplasm
1 Talrand, Sky Summoner
1 Psychosis Crawler
1 Broodbirth Viper
1 Illusory Ambusher
1 Lone Revenant
1 Warchief Giant
1 Goblin Electromancer
1 Charmbreaker Devils
1 Arjun, the Shifting Flame
1 Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
1 Melek, Izzet Paragon
1 Dragon Mage
1 Sol Ring
1 Izzet Signet
1 Thought Vessel
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Seal of the Guildpact
1 Awaken the Sky Tyrant
1 Rite of the Raging Storm
1 Thought Reflection
1 Blustersquall
1 Brainstorm
1 Echoing Truth
1 Desperate Ravings
1 Urza's Rage
1 Counterflux
1 Ætherize
1 Fact or Fiction
1 Reins of Power
1 Steam Augury
1 Mystic Confluence
1 Word of Seizing
1 Act of Aggression
1 Prophetic Bolt
1 Æthersnatch
1 Mirror Match
1 Firemind's Foresight
1 Repeal
1 Comet Storm
1 Magmaquake
1 Stroke of Genius
1 Dominate
1 Blue Sun's Zenith
1 Preordain
1 Faithless Looting
1 Vandalblast
1 Mizzium Mortars
1 Windfall
1 Mystic Retrieval
1 Stolen Goods
1 Mizzix's Mastery
1 Rite of Replication
1 Sleep
1 Chain Reaction
1 Call the Skybreaker
1 Blatant Thievery
1 Epic Experiment
1 Meteor Blast
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Izzet Boilerworks
1 Izzet Guildgate
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Spinerock Knoll
1 Swiftwater Cliffs
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Vivid Crag
1 Vivid Creek
14 Island
13 Mountain
Title: Plunder the Graves
Format: Commander
Commander: Meren of Clan Nel Toth
1 Sakura-Tribe Elder
1 Satyr Wayfinder
1 Viridian Emissary
1 Wall of Blossoms
1 Viridian Zealot
1 Lotleth Troll
1 Korozda Guildmage
1 Blood Bairn
1 Phyrexian Rager
1 Skullwinder
1 Wood Elves
1 Eternal Witness
1 Corpse Augur
1 Centaur Vinecrasher
1 Bloodspore Thrinax
1 Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord
1 Shriekmaw
1 Indrik Stomphowler
1 Kessig Cagebreakers
1 Banshee of the Dread Choir
1 Phyrexian Plaguelord
1 Acidic Slime
1 Mycoloth
1 Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest
1 Vulturous Zombie
1 Great Oak Guardian
1 Champion of Stray Souls
1 Extractor Demon
1 Thief of Blood
1 Pathbreaker Ibex
1 Cloudthresher
1 Butcher of Malakir
1 Eater of Hope
1 Scourge of Nel Toth
1 Caller of the Pack
1 Terastodon
1 Verdant Force
1 Skullclamp
1 Sol Ring
1 Golgari Signet
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Thought Vessel
1 Bonehoard
1 Eldrazi Monument
1 Diabolic Servitude
1 Altar's Reap
1 Tribute to the Wild
1 Golgari Charm
1 Grisly Salvage
1 Putrefy
1 Wretched Confluence
1 Mulch
1 Victimize
1 Primal Growth
1 Ambition's Cost
1 Sever the Bloodline
1 Barter in Blood
1 Rise from the Grave
1 Spider Spawning
1 Overwhelming Stampede
1 Dread Summons
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Golgari Guildgate
1 Golgari Rot Farm
1 Grim Backwoods
1 High Market
1 Jungle Hollow
1 Polluted Mire
1 Slippery Karst
1 Tainted Wood
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Vivid Grove
1 Vivid Marsh
13 Swamp
12 Forest
Title: Wade into Battle
Format: Commander
Commander: Kalemne, Disciple of Iroas
1 Stinkdrinker Daredevil
1 Taurean Mauler
1 Dawnglare Invoker
1 Magus of the Wheel
1 Desolation Giant
1 Fumiko the Lowblood
1 Hunted Dragon
1 Stoneshock Giant
1 Thundercloud Shaman
1 Warchief Giant
1 Oreskos Explorer
1 Herald of the Host
1 Kalemne's Captain
1 Anya, Merciless Angel
1 Sunrise Sovereign
1 Hammerfist Giant
1 Inferno Titan
1 Dawnbreak Reclaimer
1 Sun Titan
1 Hostility
1 Jareth, Leonine Titan
1 Victory's Herald
1 Sandstone Oracle
1 Hamletback Goliath
1 Arbiter of Knollridge
1 Borderland Behemoth
1 Dream Pillager
1 Magma Giant
1 Angel of Serenity
1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
1 Sol Ring
1 Blade of Selves
1 Boros Signet
1 Coldsteel Heart
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Mind Stone
1 Thought Vessel
1 Basalt Monolith
1 Boros Cluestone
1 Darksteel Ingot
1 Loxodon Warhammer
1 Urza's Incubator
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Seer's Sundial
1 Dreamstone Hedron
1 Staff of Nin
1 Curse of the Nightly Hunt
1 Banishing Light
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Rite of the Raging Storm
1 Warstorm Surge
1 Fall of the Hammer
1 Crib Swap
1 Orim's Thunder
1 Breath of Darigaaz
1 Fiery Confluence
1 Disaster Radius
1 Earthquake
1 Meteor Blast
1 Ancient Amphitheater
1 Blasted Landscape
1 Boros Garrison
1 Boros Guildgate
1 Command Tower
1 Drifting Meadow
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Forgotten Cave
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Smoldering Crater
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Vivid Crag
1 Vivid Meadow
1 Wind-Scarred Crag
14 Mountain
11 Plains
Title: Swell the Host
Format: Commander
Commander: Ezuri, Claw of Progress
1 Elvish Visionary
1 Sakura-Tribe Elder
1 Plaxmanta
1 Experiment One
1 Coiling Oracle
1 Caller of the Claw
1 Loaming Shaman
1 Skullwinder
1 Noble Quarry
1 Viridian Shaman
1 Eternal Witness
1 Ohran Viper
1 Kaseto, Orochi Archmage
1 Lorescale Coatl
1 Trygon Predator
1 Cold-Eyed Selkie
1 Wistful Selkie
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Forgotten Ancient
1 Patagia Viper
1 Thelonite Hermit
1 Ninja of the Deep Hours
1 Chameleon Colossus
1 Mystic Snake
1 Stingerfling Spider
1 Broodbirth Viper
1 Illusory Ambusher
1 Mulldrifter
1 Arbor Colossus
1 Great Oak Guardian
1 Bane of Progress
1 Prime Speaker Zegana
1 Caller of the Pack
1 Sol Ring
1 Simic Signet
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Thought Vessel
1 Simic Keyrune
1 Sword of Vengeance
1 Beastmaster Ascension
1 Bident of Thassa
1 Scytheclaw
1 Day of the Dragons
1 Orochi Hatchery
1 Rapid Hybridization
1 Arachnogenesis
1 Krosan Grip
1 Snakeform
1 Cobra Trap
1 Mirror Match
1 Synthetic Destiny
1 Rampant Growth
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Overrun
1 Desert Twister
1 Verdant Confluence
1 Biomantic Mastery
1 Ezuri's Predation
1 Command Beacon
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 High Market
1 Llanowar Reborn
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Novijen, Heart of Progress
1 Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Simic Growth Chamber
1 Simic Guildgate
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thornwood Falls
1 Vivid Creek
1 Vivid Grove
1 Zoetic Cavern
14 Forest
11 Island